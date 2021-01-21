The Benjamin Russell Lady Cats aren’t a team that does well when they start out slow; neither is Wetumpka.
However, after a slow first quarter that found just three points on the board between each side, the Wetumpka Lady Indians came away with the win as small mistakes down the stretch doomed Benjamin Russell 32-24.
Thursday night was a complete change to how things went for the Lady Cats just last week. After giving up a ton of points seven days ago, the Lady Wildcats managed to keep the game close and even led late in the second half, something that was missing last week.
To open the game, no one found a way to score much. Tylicia Calhoun was the only one to register in the book for the Lady Wildcats on a put-backer while Shavonna Lucas’ sole free throw was Wetumpka’s only score.
With the game being just 2-1 at the start of the second, a slow start hurt Benjamin Russell. Wetumpka drained enough shots early in the going to go up 9-2. Before the gap worsened, Benjamin Russell came alive in the latter half of the quarter to enter halftime down 13-10.
It was a valiant effort considering Wetumpka was the program that had Benjamin Russell down by 23 points at halftime last week.
Wetumpka didn’t come out strong in the third quarter either. The Wildcats kept pace, only trailing by one point at the end of the period. The 19-18 ball game didn’t feature a lead change until the start of the fourth quarter.
Tempers were flaring for both sides, but coaches were quicker to react, telling their players to cool their jets. The second lead of the night for Benjamin Russell came on a three-pointer from Taniya Davis. However, after going up 24-20, Benjamin Russell fell flat.
The Indians took the lead back and began to force the Lady Wildcats into costly mistakes.
The Lady Wildcats never found their footing again in the quarter as Wetumpka rolled off 12 unanswered points down the stretch to claim the win.