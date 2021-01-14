Benjamin Russell’s girls team entered the night looking for a win while Wetumpka was two days removed from 39-point win over Beauregard.
As the game wore on, Benjamin Russell had limited shooting success while Wetumpka had every aspect of their game down all night. In the end, Wetumpka left with their second straight big win Thursday night over BRHS 56-28.
The game was pretty pedestrian save for an opening quarter score that put the Wildcats up early. But that would be the last lead for Benjamin Russell after the Indians capitalized on the mistakes their opponents made.
From passes to turnovers and even converting numerous second and third chance attempts, Wetumpka found themselves limiting BRHS to just a field goal and free throw in the opening quarter of play.
With a 15-point advantage in the second quarter, it was all Wetumpka from there. Even after the Wildcats closed the gap down to 11 points, the Indians capitalized on mistakes made by their opponent.
Soon, it was just a battle of not giving up and the Wildcats began to look defeated on the court as Wetumpka’s lead swole to 33-10 at halftime. The paltry seven points in the second quarter would soon be capitalized on in the third quarter but the Indians commanded a 46-22 lead as the fourth quarter rang into the gym.
A positive for the game was that BRHS managed to score some morale boosting shots late in the third but the fourth quarter was just another single digit affair as the final buzzer brought out a 56-28 loss.