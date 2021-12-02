Auburn beat Benjamin Russell girls basketball soundly Thursday.
The Tigers pounced on the Wildcats in the third quarter and dashed away with a 61-17 win in Benjamin Russell gymnasium.
“I told the team after, ‘Look, Auburn is Auburn. Auburn is a 7A school,’” Benjamin Russell coach Latreisha Moon said. “We’ve got to leave the past in the past and move forward and keep working, because we’ve got Dadeville coming up and we start area play here soon.”
It was the Tigers’ smothering press that did the Wildcats in as much as anything.
With the game still quite in question at 18-10 midway through the second quarter, Auburn used this defensive edge to embark on an extended 43-2 run that lasted the remainder of the second quarter, the entirety of the third quarter and into the early stretches of the fourth quarter. It was 61-12 by the end of the stretch.
Auburn guard Syriah Daniels started the tear with a steal and a layup, something she’d replicate later in the burst but add a foul for an old-fashioned 3-point play. At that point it was 35-10 Auburn.
Later in the third period, Auburn guard Carleigh Andrews knocked down a 3. The Tigers stole the ball in the backcourt, converted a layup, then stole the ensuing inbounds pass and laid that in too. It was 50-12.
“The inbound passes are mental, because we work on that every day,” Moon said. “The press, I told them, Auburn is going to press us when you get up to the center line, so you’ve just got to be ready for it. We just made mental errors and we had a lot of turnovers when they were pressing us.”
Defensive rebounding hurt the undersized Wildcats as well. The Tigers converted multiple baskets on their third or fourth shot of possessions.
“In the third quarter, they just outworked us,” Moon said. “We didn’t play as hard in the third quarter as we played the first two quarters. So I think that was the difference in the ballgame.”
The Wildcats could have kept the contest closer early if they had converted their opportunities at the free-throw line.
Benjamin Russell got to the stripe 18 times in a first half that featured 24 fouls between both sides. It converted only two of those opportunities. With a 27-10 halftime deficit, the Wildcats could have been down by single digits if they had made slightly more than half their free throws.
“The first half, we missed 16 free throws,” Moon said. “If we would have made those free throws, we would have been down one going into halftime.”
All that fouling meant foul trouble too. With the expiration of the second period, Benjamin Russell’s Bradazah Pulliam, Ami Edwards and Taniya Davis had already accrued three of the five personals required to foul out of the contest. Auburn’s Kelsi Andrews was in the same boat.
Benjamin Russell plays the last contest of its three-game home stand Tuesday against Dadeville.