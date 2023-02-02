It was another classic Ben Russell v. Coosa rivalry night on Thursday with emotions high and point totals higher. In the end, both Wildcat teams were able to outlast the Coosa attack, with the girls winning 45-36 and the boys grabbing a 84-73 victory.
Benjamin Russell girls v. Coosa
Coosa’s three game win streak came to an end by the hands of the Lady Wildcats, with freshman Ami Edwards putting on another spectacular show for Benjamin Russell.
Edwards led all scorers with 22 points, scoring 14 in the game’s final frame.
Coach Latreisha Moon-Upshaw’s team needed every last point from Edwards in the fourth, as the squad took a 27-23 deficit into the final eight minutes.
But with the game on the line, the Lady Wildcats put the ball in the hands of Edwards and she made each possession count.
“It was Ami in the end,” Moon-Upshaw said. “She came in and played really well.”
At half, Benjamin Russell led 19-13.
Zada McDaniel had six points, Bradazjah Pullium had four and things looked to be going the Wildcats’ way.
The momentum quickly shifted in the third quarter, when Imiya Reese and Kaziyah Moon started to get hot.
Down 23-22, Reese took the ball to the hoop and was fouled on her made basket. She missed the ensuing free throw, but grabbed her own rebound and sank another shot to put her team ahead 26-23 in a matter of seconds.
By the end of the third, Coosa led 27-23, with Moon scoring seven in the third quarter alone.
Ever the battler, Edwards simply put the team on her back in the fourth and clawed her squad out of the hole. Edwards hit a layup to put her team ahead 31-29, and the Lady Wildcats never trailed again.
“I need her,” Moon-Upshaw said of Edwards. “At the end of the game, the ball has got to be in her hands. She has got to create. And she did.”
Defensively, Benjamin Russell was able to turn Coosa over a whopping 44 times. Moon-Upshaw employed her team’s full court press defense along with a 1-3-1 zone about halfway through the season, and it has aided in many of the late wins for her team.
She certainly is not stopping it now.
“We pressed that whole game,” Moon-Upshaw said. “It works. We won.”
Even in victory, there were still plenty of areas Moon-Upshaw said her team needed to improve on before its run in the area tournament. Most glaringly, the Lady Wildcats missed free throws in bunches.
Edwards missed eight, TaMya Harris missed six and Pullium missed 11.
“We missed a whole lot of free throws,” Moon-Upshaw said. “If we would have made our free throws, we would have scored 71 points. If we would have made half our free throws, the score would not have been half as close. But we pulled it out and finished in the end.”
On the Coosa side, Reese and Moon led the scoring attack. Moon finished with 14 points, followed by Reese with nine.
Sign up for our Free Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
The Lady Cougars only get one day of rest before they begin their area tournament run on Saturday against Thorsby. Benjamin Russell next takes the court on Monday against Calera.
Benjamin Russell boys v. Coosa
It was all Coosa early.
Three minutes into Thursday’s game, the Coosa boys had a 9-5 lead and just about every last bit of momentum.
But basketball is a game of runs, and Chris Foster was about to make his run.
Foster nailed three triples in the game’s opening frame, helping to give the Wildcats a 22-20 lead going into the second quarter.
Out of the stoppage, Ty Williams went on a 6-0 run by himself and the momentum was back with the home squad.
However, the tides changed yet again as Coosa managed to tie the game by half at 41 apiece.
The tie game was as close as Coosa was able to get the game for the duration, as Benjamin Russell’s scorers slowly but surely put the game away in the second half.
The Wildcats finished with four scorers in double-digits, with Malcolm Simmons scoring a team-high 19.
Foster added 15 points, all from beyond the arc, as Corri Milliner dropped 16 and Quez Thompson added 10. A key to Benjamin Russell’s success on Thursday, in the eyes of coach Jeremy Freeman, was that the defense was never able to defend just one guy. As the Wildcats kept scoring, it also kept spreading out Coosa’s defenders.
“What you want is to have someone not to key in on just one guy,” Freeman said. “That is what you want to do, to move the ball around, and get a variety of scorers. It doesn’t matter who gets them up, points just need to be getting up there. Right now, we are having a lot of guys getting points up there.”
Coosa did not go down lightly, as three Cougars scored in double-digits.
Cory Thompson had a monster of a game, scoring a game-high 29 points on 12-18 shooting while also going 5-6 from deep.
Demarkus Sandlin had his usual high-scoring game, notching 19 and grabbing 11 boards.
Nehemiah Sanders scored 17 from down low, and added four rebounds and two blocks.
Even though his opponents may have been four classifications lower than his squad, Freeman said they never take any team lightly. While the game was meaningless in terms of the postseason for both teams, every game should mean something no matter who the opponent is.
“You can’t ever underestimate anyone on any given night,” Freeman said. “Everyone wants to win. You are breaking down a huddle on ‘win.’ No one breaks down on ‘lose.’ The ultimate thing is to get a victory.”
Thursday will be the last time that Benjamin Russell plays for an entire week, as the next time the Wildcats take the court, it will be next Friday in the area tournament championship.
To get tested right at the end will help Benjamin Russell, as no practice can simulate the emotion and energy of a back-and-forth battle of a game.
“It is better than practice,” Freeman said. “Anytime you are in a game and in a good competition, it motivates you. But first we need a little rest.”
While Benjamin Russell will wait a week to see if they are playing Chilton County or Calera, Coosa only has to wait until Tuesday to play the winner of Thorsby and Isabella.