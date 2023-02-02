Quez Thompson V. Coosa
Buy Now

Benjamin Russell's Quez Thompson throws down a one-handed slam against Coosa on Feb. 2, 2023.

 By Henry Zimmer Sports Editor

It was another classic Ben Russell v. Coosa rivalry night on Thursday with emotions high and point totals higher. In the end, both Wildcat teams were able to outlast the Coosa attack, with the girls winning 45-36 and the boys grabbing a 84-73 victory.

Ami Edwards V. Coosa
Buy Now

Benjamin Russell's Ami Edwards attempts an acrobatic shot over the outstretched arms of Coosa's Imiya Reese. Feb. 2, 2023.

Henry Zimmer is sports editor for The Outlook and Dadeville Record. He may be contacted via email at henry.zimmer@alexcityoutlook.com.

Tags

Recommended for you