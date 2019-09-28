The night looked like it was going to be a long one for Benjamin Russell when Chilton County quarterback Shi Keem Laister took a carry 70 yards on the second play from scrimmage and scored two plays later with a touchdown. But it didn’t take long for the Wildcats to run all over the Tigers, 55-7, in Class 6A Region 3 action.
“I got scared when (Chilton County’s) quarterback had that huge run to start the game,” Benjamin Russell coach Kevin Smith said. “He’s capable of scoring from anywhere.”
But Benjamin Russell (3-3) answered right back with a 19-play drive that took nearly nine minutes off the clock. The drive featured 10 carries for Wildcat starting running back Hezekiah Hunter. The drive was capped off with a 1-yard touchdown run from Hunter, who racked up 110 rushing yards in the first half along with four touchdowns.
Starting quarterback Carter Smith couldn’t play Friday night so backup Elijah Spivey took on the job.
“Our identity is running the football right now,” Smith said. “With our quarterback out, we wanted to attack the line of scrimmage and our offensive line did that well (Friday night).”
It was all about the defense in the first half for Benjamin Russell. Senior defensive end Ty Brown was blowing up at least one play every series Chilton County had. Brown forced a fumble that was recovered and returned to the house for a touchdown by sophomore defensive back Dontarious Thomas, putting the Wildcats up 14-7.
“Ty does everything we ask of him,” Smith said, praising Brown after the game. “He makes everything easier for our guys behind him.”
The following three series by Chilton County ended up in three-and-out punts, one of which was returned 30 yards to set up Hunter for his second touchdown of the night to put Benjamin Russell up 21-7.
With a nice long drive and a quick score 19 seconds before the clock ran out, the Wildcats were up 35-7 at the half.
Chilton County came out from halftime with a fire lit under it. Benjamin Russell was stripped of the football on the kickoff following halftime, putting the Tigers inside the Wildcat 25-yard line.
Fortunately for Benjamin Russell the defense held firm on the drive which saw the Tigers go for it on fourth down but they failed to come away with points thanks to a Brown sack — his second of the night.
Benjamin Russell scored again following the turnover on down thanks to a 15-yard touchdown run by Spivey. Spivey didn’t have to do too much thanks to his offensive line and running backs.
The Wildcat defense had a near-flawless second half holding the Tigers to zero points, forcing a fumble and taking an interception back for six.
For the game the Wildcats forced Chilton County to punt seven times and forced three turnovers.
“(Chilton is) a beat-up football team just like us, but it’s not an excuse and I’m proud of our guys for coming out and making a statement,” Smith said.