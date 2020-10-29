Benjamin Russell's football game this week has been canceled.
The Wildcats were scheduled to play Sylacauga in their final game of the season on Friday but unfortunately the season has now been cut short due to weather complications from Hurricane Zeta.
Zeta brought strong winds and rain overnight and in the early morning hours Thursday and many across the state and tri-county area are still without power.
Editor's Note: The Outlook is not aware of any other games being canceled besides tonight's Dadeville-B.B. Comer game but we will report any updates as they are made available. We do know Reeltown's game versus Holtville is still on at this time.