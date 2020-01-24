With less than two seconds to go in overtime, it looked like Briarwood was going to escape with a girls basketball victory against Benjamin Russell.
It led by three points and had possession of the ball out of a timeout.
But Bre Smith wasn’t giving up that easily. She scooped up the Lions’ inbound pass and hit a quick layup, drawing a foul on the way down. That sent her to the line with 0.7 seconds left and a chance to tie the game again and send it to overtime.
Although the free throw rimmed out, Smith was still the obvious MVP in a 51-50 loss for the Wildcats.
“I know she’s mad at herself,” BRHS coach Latreisha Moon said, “but I told her, ‘Even if you made it, that wouldn’t have won us the game.’ It would’ve just sent us to a second overtime and who knows what would’ve happened? I said, ‘Don’t beat yourself.’”
If it weren’t for Smith, Benjamin Russell wouldn’t have even been in that position in the first place as she led all scorers with 25 points including six of the Wildcats’ nine in overtime.
“I think she played really well,” Moon said. “Even when they went to a box-and-one (defense) on her, she still broke it down and got loose. She got inside and played really well.”
Smith also had three rebounds, three steals and two assists.
Benjamin Russell (7-13) did a lot of things really well Thursday. Despite it still having 22 turnovers, that was a lot better than what the Wildcats have been producing. They also were a force on the board.
As a team, BRHS totaled 45 rebounds. Na’Skia Russell led the way with 101 rebounds while Brooklyn Edwards and Taniya Davis each had 10. Bae Calhoun also came off the bench to finish with nine.
Moon was also pleased with the contributions from players other than her starters. Calhoun and Davis both did not start but put up five points apiece.
“I think our bench helped us a lot,” Moon said. “We brought a few people up off the bench and they did a lot for us (Thursday). I think (in overtime) we probably just a little bit tired, but it happens.”
One thing Benjamin Russell did extremely well was shut down the inside game for Briarwood (14-6). Traffic in the post kept the Lions off their game and they struggled with turnovers themselves. Unfortunately for BRHS, the Lions hit a trio of 3-pointers in the extra frame which helped push them over the edge.
“I saw (Bennett Shaw) was shooting the ball really well, so I thought we need to go box-and-one or close in more,” Moon said. “We changed defenses because we were doing pretty good on the inside; it was the outside where we really rotating that well. I thought when we changed it up, we played really well. (Shaw and Maddie Vaughn), they really didn’t score that many points in the third or fourth quarters.”
Although Benjamin Russell has now lost two in a row, Moon seemed encouraged by a lot of the things she saw against a tough Lions squad. She said if the Wildcats can continue making strides defensively, rebound as well as they did Thursday and limit their turnovers, she feels confident about their chances in the postseason.