After two sets against Handley on Thursday, it looked like it was going to be a quick and easy Senior Night for the Benjamin Russell volleyball team.
But the Tigers weren’t going down without a fight.
It seemed like the Wildcats’ emotions got the best of them as they let the third set slip away from them, but they came back and easily dominated the fourth to win, 3-1. They won both the opening sets, 25-10, before dropping the third, 25-22. But BRHS reigned victorious, 25-12, in Set 4.
“We let them go on a roll there,” Benjamin Russell coach Magan Ford said. “They got better and they used it, so that was props to them. I think it was just more so the emotions of the night. It was kind of an emotional roller coaster, but what was good was we came out the very first point of the fourth set and took care of business.”
Benjamin Russell honored its six seniors prior to the game and one of them in particular was ready to give her home crowd something to cheer about. Bre Smith dominated the offense, picking up 14 kills, including seven in the second set alone, and she did a fantastic job mixing up her big swings with her tips.
Smith also has started to place the ball better and better and had great eyes to see consistent holes in Handley’s defense.
“She put on a show (Thursday),” Ford said. “She has been such a workhorse. The hardest person on her is herself. She gets hands on just about every ball but she’s mad at herself if it’s not a block. She has fought all practice since the Opelika match working on that block and you saw it pay off (Thursday).”
Brooklyn Edwards also did really well with her blocking, finishing with four solo blocks and two assists, and Benjamin Russell continued to run a really well-balanced offense. Smith’s 14 kills led the offense but Timira Lawson followed right behind with 13. Sarah Rogers added nine and Edwards had seven.
What was most impressive about the Wildcats was their lack of free balls they sent back to Handley. Regardless of how tough the ball was to get — whether it be too close to the net or too far off the court -— the Wildcats were running after it and trying to set up their offense. In a match that totaled 154 points, Benjamin Russell attempted 108 attacks and had only 15 flat-out errors.
That offense is helped along by a strong back line of passers and also the abilities of setter Makenzie Davis to put the ball in the air to her hitters regardless of the situation.
“We spend the first month of practice not swinging because we’ve gotta focus on our passes then once we bring in our swing, we swing,” Ford said. “We want to swing every single chance we get. Look at our hitters; why would we not want to swing? So they’ve got it engrained in themselves to be smart — when to take a swing and when to take a roll shot.”
In addition to Smith, Edwards, Davis and Rogers, the other two seniors honored were Cheaney Keel and Bailey Underwood, who play essential roles in BRHS’ defense.
“These six girls were here when I got here and they have taken on everything that I’ve sold,” Ford said. “They helped leave the program in a better place than they found it and that’s all you can ask a senior class. They showed the underclassmen what it means to be a team player.
“I’ve never been around six girls that are so much fun to be around. The love each other; they fight for each other. I have chill bumps just thinking about them. It’s something special what these six seniors bring to the table.”