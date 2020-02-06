When it matters most, every basketball coach will say, “You’ve gotta make your free throws.”
And it seems like no matter how often a team practices free throws, no matter how many shots players put up from the charity stripe at practice, it all can go out the window during a game.
That was what happened to Benjamin Russell’s girls team Tuesday night anyway. Trailing by just eight at halftime against Russell County, the Wildcats had more than enough chances to come back. They did a nice job getting to the net and drawing fouls, but what they didn’t do was take advantage.
In total, Benjamin Russell missed 18 free throws and suffered a 48-35 loss to Russell County in the Class 6A Area 6 semifinals.
“It was close until after halftime and that’s when we lost it,” BRHS coach Latreisha Moon said. “It wasn’t that bad up till then then they were fouling and we just could not make free throws. It was just a bad night. It’s the same thing it’s been all year — free throws and turnovers.”
Although the Wildcats finished with eight wins this season and went through a roller coaster ride, Moon was overall disappointed.
“It was a down year for us,” Moon said. “I think we worked hard, but we just didn’t have as much talent. We didn’t have a point guard and that hurt us all year. If we had’ve had somebody who could handle the ball, we wouldn’t have had as many turnovers and that would’ve changed everything.”
That’s going to be the Wildcats’ No. 1 focus during the offseason.
“Moving forward, I have to develop a point guard,” Moon said. “I’m going to do it this summer. Actually, I’m going to start right away. I’m going to give them a week off then I’ll pull my guards in there and start doing individual work now. I’ve gotta start now. We’re going to focus on a whole bunch of guard play and individual drills, and I know that we’ve gotta go better and harder into the weight room.”
Scoring was also a sticking point for the Wildcats. Benjamin Russell came to depend on Bre Smith for a bulk of their scoring, and she delivered most nights. But finding a secondary scoring option or someone who could reliably put up points in the paint was something BRHS struggled with all season.
Now, Smith’s graduation is on the horizon and the Wildcats are going to be forced to find more options.
“Bre can really go off to school and play somewhere,” Moon said. “She was good for us all year. She was our only real scorer. I feel like she will be missed a lot because she contributed so much.”
Although Smith won’t be there to be a leader next season, Moon does see some potential in girls like Taniya Davis and Bae Calhoun, who are going to have to step up into leadership roles during the offseason and into next year.
Moon has also seen promise from BraDazjah Pulliam and TaMya Harris, who are just freshmen.
Plus, there are some players at Alexander City Middle School who will move up next year and Moon said she thinks with some work, they can quickly be ready for the varsity level.