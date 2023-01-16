Savon Spradley v Wetumpka
Benjamin Russell's Savon Spradley works a move on an opponent from Wetumpka on Jan. 16, 2023.

 By Henry Zimmer Sports Editor

In a continuation of the wrestling dual between Wetumpka and Benjamin Russell for the state duals tournament, the Wildcats fell to the visiting Indians on Monday night. 

Jamarion Whetstone v Wetumpka
Jamarion Whetstone gets the crowd involved after a pin on Wetumpka on Jan. 16, 2023. 
Tymon Belyeu v Wetumpka
Benjamin Russell's Tymon Belyeu competes in a heavyweight match against Wetumpka on Jan. 16, 2023.

