In a continuation of the wrestling dual between Wetumpka and Benjamin Russell for the state duals tournament, the Wildcats fell to the visiting Indians on Monday night.
Benjamin Russell previously competed on Saturday, defeating Spanish Fort 49-24 to secure a place in the state quarterfinals. The Wildcats drew Wetumpka, who the school beat to make it into the duals tournament.
Only three wrestlers competed on Saturday, as in the 134 pound weight class, an illegal slam by Benjamin Russell sent the game into a stoppage. The game was then resumed Monday, with Benjamin Russell trailing 12-3.
Isiah Stamps picked up the Wildcats’ only points on the match’s original day, earning a win in the 128 pound class.
Monday’s match started with a Wetumpka pin in the 140 pound class, and then Damion Billups picked up a three point victory in the 147 class.
Lee Leonard lost his bout in the 154 class, which sparked a bit of a comeback spirit along the Benjamin Russell sideline, as four straight Wildcats won their matches.
Ashton Clark and Savon Spradley both picked up three point wins, with Jamarion Whetstone earning a pin in between.
What started as the Wildcats down by nine, was suddenly within three, at 21-18.
Jartavious Burroughs broke the tie, earning a three point win and putting the two rivals dead locked.
Benjamin Russell forfeited the 222 weight class, one of the four forfeits in every match for the Wildcats, before Willie Cox of Wetumpka bested Tymon Belyeu in the heavyweight round.
With that win, the score was ultimately out of reach for the Wildcats.
Colton Morgan picked up an acrobatic pin over his man in the 108 class, but with one forfeiture looming, the match was already sealed.
The match ended with the Indians winning by a final score of 36-27. Considering all that had taken place just for Benjamin Russell to be competing Monday, head coach Michael Ransaw was happy.
“We lost by nine points, and we gave up 24 points for forfeits,” Ransaw said. “The guys that we actually take to the matts give me 110% every time they go out there.”
Ransaw said that even with the loss, he is confident that the Indians team and staff would classify his squad as one of the best in the state.
“They will tell you that we are still one of the best teams in the state of Alabama,” Ransaw said. “To give up 24 points and only lose by nine, I am very proud of our guys. They have nothing to hang their heads about. Nobody probably thought we would get this far with the points we have to give up.”
It was a bit of an adjustment and a learning curve for the Wildcats, who were riding high on Saturday after their big win. That momentum shifted, according to the coach, wth the game being completed on a different day. Still, he tried to get his wrestlers as prepared as possible.
“Only thing we try to do is get them back up,” Ransaw said. “We were up, we were ready. It does not matter if you are home or away, it is still hard to get back up.”
The wrestler for Wetumpka who was injured on Saturday, Noah Smith, went to the hospital but was able to walk out the same day.
The duals season may be over for the Wildcats, but the overall season is far from finished.
The Wildcats will pick back up on their regular season track, and head to Smiths Station on Friday for an invitational tournament that will span through the weekend.