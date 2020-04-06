With the coronavirus pandemic taking over people’s lives, it’s easy to get stressed and overwhelmed. It’s also easy for folks to get unmotivated without a daily routine and regular structure.
But with the football season hopefully still looming in just a few months, local players can’t afford to sit quietly and do nothing. Now, it’s up to players to take matters into their own hands.
For Benjamin Russell, Wildcat coach Kevin Smith knows a little extra motivation doesn’t hurt though.
“We tried to add in some incentives and are hoping guys will take videos of themselves doing their workouts and send those in,” Smith said. “That’s a way we can see them and monitor them. It’s really hard right now because you can’t follow them all so we’re giving them incentives and communicating with them as much as possible.”
While school is out of session, football teams cannot even open up their facilities for players to work out individually, which is something many players take advantage of regularly. But Smith said they shouldn’t let that stop them.
“In the initial email we sent them, we basically said, ‘We can’t open up the facilities but we do have gravity,’” Smith said.
When school was first out, Smith was encouraged by hearing a lot of his players who did have gym memberships were still going regularly but since then, even that option has been eliminated. But the Benjamin Russell workout requires only three things: A chair, a backpack and a step.
“If you have those three things, you can do the entire workout we set,” Smith said. “We wanted to send stuff to them that they could do in a worst-case scenario.”
One of the few benefits in a time like this is leaders on the team start to emerge. While it’s nearly impossible for a coach to check in with every single player on a daily basis, the players themselves can hold each other accountable.
“We’ve been Snapchatting each other while we’re doing our workouts and telling people to stay at it,” Benjamin Russell rising junior Gavyn Vickers said. “Even just a week of not doing something, you can lose so much. You just gotta stay at it ’cause all the hard work that you work for will go away if you don’t keep at it.”
Vickers and fellow rising junior Jay Brown have been working out together quite a bit — while keeping their distance — and he said there’s a lot of stuff you can do at home without any equipment at all.
“We’ve been doing a lot of lunges, vertical jumps, pushups and situps,” Brown said. “The coaches have been directing us on all that; we’re focused on a lot of upper body and lower body stuff. But then we just added a little bit.”
With so much time on their hands out of school and regulated workouts, both Brown and Vickers said it’s been a challenge to keep busy. But because they both like to stay busy, they said it might actually work to their benefit because they’ve been filling their time by being more active.
Vickers is a defensive end and was most disappointed by the probable lack of any type of spring football, which is the first time players can make contact.
“I hate spring is gone,” Vickers said. “That’s what I’ve been working for. All this work, blood and sweat, I’ve been waiting to hit somebody. But we’ve just gotta deal with it; we don’t really have a choice so you gotta do your work however you can.”
Because the Wildcats had made so much progress with their offseason training, Smith is making sure to reiterate how important it is to keep that up. He said although there’s not the team competition to fuel the players, he’s emphasizing players can still push themselves.
“The biggest thing was we had seen a 30% increase in overall strength from Christmas till right before this break,” Smith said. “That was one of the saddest thing to see how many gains they had made then through nobody’s fault, they had to put that on hold. I just told the guys, ‘You’ve come this far and you’re competing against all these other teams right now with how well you handle this.’”