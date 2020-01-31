Benjamin Russell’s wrestling team ended the duals season on a high note with a 44-32 victory over Auburn on Tuesday night.
Despite being forced to give up two forfeits, the Wildcats were also awarded two free wins from the Tigers which evened the playing field.
Auburn took a commanding lead as the match started at 182 and Dylan Pearson pinned Benjamin Russell’s Savon Spradley in the second period. The Tigers were then awarded two forfeit victories to go ahead 18-0.
But the Wildcats responded well and quickly chipped away at it. Pokey Norris scored the first points for BRHS, defeating Auburn’s Cameron Reese in a narrow 2-1 decision at 285 pounds. The win was a signature one for Norris, who seems to be wrestling at his best going into sectionals next week and earned a win over one of the top heavyweights in Class 7A.
Damion Billups then picked up Benjamin Russell’s first pin by taking down Auburn’s Ben Arrington in 3:16 to cut the Tigers’ lead in half.
Then Benjamin Russell was awarded its first forfeit and Kyle Mattox and Nyshaad Hannon kept the streak alive for the Wildcats with back-to-back pins. Mattox flattened Auburn’s Isaiah Watts in 1:35 while Hannon took down Tatum Benefield in 3:21.
The five straight wins gave the Wildcats a 27-18 lead and the teams went back and forth from there. Auburn picked up wins at 132 and 138 before the Wildcats were given another forfeit victory. Saxon Coker then earned a dominating win at 152 for BRHS, needing just 2:49 to win a tech fall against Christiah Brooks.
Auburn got its final win at 160 pounds, but the Wildcats immediately responded. Hezekiah Hunter picked up the most convincing win of the night for either team; he flattened Auburn’s Grayson Ryland in just 29 seconds to cap off the victory.