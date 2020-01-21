Although Benjamin Russell’s wrestling team had to settle for third in the team standings at Saturday’s Warrior Invitational at Thompson, the Wildcats collected a slew of individual accolades. Seven Benjamin Russell wrestlers finished in the top three of their respective weight classes and four of those were gold-medal winners.
Hezekiah Hunter and Pokey Norris were perfect on the day, each picking up three victories en route to the 170- and 285-pound titles, respectively.
Hunter started off his day with a first-period pin of Thompson’s Lione Cook then he earned a dominating victory over Chelsea’s Connor Mims in an 11-3 decision. The toughest competition for Hunter came in the championship against Gulf Shores’ John Paul Uter but Hunter gutted out a 7-6 win to claim the gold.
Throughout his three matches at 285, Norris was absolutely dominating. He had three pins in a row, including two in the first period, to win the championship. In the final bout, he flattened Thompson’s Tucker Hutson in just 1:37.
The other two gold medalists for Benjamin Russell were Saxon Coker (152 pounds) and Lee Leonard (113) but they both needed only two victories to get there. They both received byes all the way to the semifinals then Leonard scored a tech fall against Chelsea’s Bane Defanti to advance to the title. In the championship, Leonard eked out a narrow 4-3 decision over Chelsea’s Bear Maxwell. For Coker, he had a pair of back-to-back pins to secure the victory. After taking down Thompson’s Braydon Gray, Coker flattened Andrew Crumpton, of Chelsea, in the opening seconds of the second period to take the victory.
At 160 pounds, Kadarious Marbury brought home second place for the Wildcats. He earned a 123 major decision over Gulf Shores’ Alex Baez to advance to the semifinals, where he flattened Chelsea’s Ian Osborne in the final two seconds of the second period. Marbury then met his match against Chelsea’s Preston Royster in a 4-0 decision.
Kyle Mattox battled back from a loss in the semifinals to take third place at 120 pounds. Despite being pinned in the semifinals, Mattox rebounded with an 8-3 decision over Gulf Shores’ Yogi Childress before pinning Helena’s Joseph Bratina in 4:52 of the third-place match.
Like Mattox, Sandlin Pike had to put a loss behind him in the 106 bracket. He suffered a 16-1 defeat at the hands of Thompson’s Blaise Albarado in the semifinal but quickly responded with back-to-back pins. He took down Oxford’s Cayde Sprung and teammate Damion Billups, both in the second period, to claim third.
Nyshaad Hannon (126), Peyton Young (145) and Savon Spradley (182) all placed fourth in their respective weight classes.