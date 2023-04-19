Gabe Benton baseball
 Gabe Benton, above, and the Benjamin Russell Wildcats are gearing up to host Hillcrest in the first round of the 6A playoffs.

 By Henry Zimmer Sports Editor

The Benjamin Russell Wildcats have their first-round playoff dates set, with the squad hosting the Hillcrest-Tuscaloosa Patriots starting Friday.

