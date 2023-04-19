The Benjamin Russell Wildcats have their first-round playoff dates set, with the squad hosting the Hillcrest-Tuscaloosa Patriots starting Friday.
The first game of the playoff series is set for 4:30 p.m. at the Sportplex, with a second game to follow. If the series is tied at one game apiece, the tiebreaker contest will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday.
BRHS finished its season as area champs, going 22-7. As for the Patriots, Hillcrest went 16-13 and finished in second place in its region.
At home, Benjamin Russell has been almost unbeatable this year, boasting a 15-2 record.
Heading into the playoffs, the Wildcats are riding a four-game win streak with two wins over Pike Road and defeats of Tallassee and Elmore County.
Friday’s win over Tallassee, 10-7, was the Wildcats’ third in a row and came courtesy of a six-run seventh inning.
Ben Russell trailed 7-4 heading into the game’s final frame before Ryder Mobley was walked, scoring a run. Caiden Hyde followed the run up with a two-run double to tie the game at seven.
Then Jaxon Hay hit a single to score a pair, and Gabe Benton capped things off with an RBI triple.
Four Benjamin Russell pitchers combined to strike out seven batters, giving only five hits.
Monday’s 9-3 win over Elmore County also came by way of one large scoring inning.
The Wildcats scored five runs in the bottom of the second to take and hold the lead over the visiting Panthers.
