Brianna Heard during a volleyball game between the Benjamin Russell Wildcats and the Horseshoe Bend Generals at Horseshoe Bend High School in New Site, Wednesday, Sep. 15, 2021. [Alex City Outlook/ Jake Arthur]
When it maintained level footing and kept errors to a minimum, Benjamin Russell’s volleyball team kept control of its match against Horseshoe Bend Wednesday.
The Wildcats bested the Generals 3-1 at Horseshoe Bend high school, with the third game being the only one the Generals won. Relentless back line play from libero JaNiya Martin set the table for attackers like middle blocker Zaria Roberson and hitter Ryann Ruffin.
“Our big thing coming in is consistency,” Benjamin Russell coach Magan Ford said. “We’ve seen the glimpses of where we can be a great team, and then there’s times when we can’t pull everything together. That third set kind of leaves a sour taste in my mouth. What I do like is that they came back in the fourth set and took care of business.”
Roberson and Ruffin’s impact was felt most in the fourth and final set of the match.
Horseshoe Bend nudged its way out to a 4-2 lead before Ruffin collected three consecutive kills to hand Benjamin Russell a 5-4 advantage.
Roberson added a block to make it 6-4, and when Horseshoe Bend leveled the game at 6-6, she hammered home a pair of kills during a seven-point scoring rally to give the Wildcats a 13-6 lead and control of the final set.
“Ryann and Zaria are probably two of our more consistent hitters, they’re smart with the placement of the ball,” Ford said. “You know when they’re on the front row, they’re gonna take care of the ball, they’re gonna keep the ball on the court.”
Setter Kennedy Tate served phenomenally during the run, picking two aces. Roberson added another kill and two aces of her own before the set — and match —closed.
The lone game the Generals won was set three. Tied 2-2 early, Horseshoe Bend outscored the Wildcats 8-2 to take a 10-4 lead that never again dipped below three points. Benjamin Russell committed four attacking errors during that early stretch.
Horseshoe Bend middle blockers Reagan Taylor and Charlie Cotney, with assistance from setter Olivia Hanson, did much of the scoring work via attacks and blocking in the game.
“In the sets that we won, our serve-receives set up our attacks,” Ford said. “In that third set our serve-receive was off, our feet were off, our movement was off. I’m glad we got back on track and won.”
Sets one and two didn’t provide quite as much intrigue, with Benjamin Russell strolling to 25-12 and 25-15 victories, respectively.
While Roberson and Ruffin made an impact near the net, Martin played like a mobile howitzer in the back row, digging out any ball that came in her vicinity while spiking kills into the ground from spots so deep it’s a wonder how they landed in bounds at all.
“The past two nights she has found her swing,” Ford said. “She’s always been a consistent back-row attacker, but last night against Stanhope and then tonight she has become a weapon for us offensively. I think it just comes down to confidence and knowing what she’s doing, trusting herself.”
With the win over Horseshoe Bend Wednesday, Benjamin Russell has now come out victorious in six of its last seven matches after a 2-8-1 start to the season. The Wildcats hit the road again for a region match against Beauregard Thursday.
Horseshoe Bend remains home for a match against Comer.