Benjamin Russell had to stop a late-game push from the Dadeville Tigers but the result was a 7-2 Wildcat win over the still young and growing Tigers.
Benjamin Russell jumped ahead of Dadeville pitcher Tess McKinley early in the going posting three runs on the board. Although, it did take a batter to key in on McKinley.
A single from Taylor Harris was turned into a double via an error. Emma Tapley followed up with a line drive to center field to score the Wildcats’ opening run of the game.
Nothing seemed to go right in the very next at-bat as McKinley picked up her second punchout of the game. Ryann Ruffin blasted a single of her own to score Tapley’s courtesy runner from second.
Leah Leonard reached base on a bunt that pushed Ruffin to second but an error soon led to Ruffin scoring.
That would be all the Wildcats would get in the first inning of play against the Tigers. By the time the third inning came, the Wildcats were ahead of Dadeville’s batters with five punchouts. Harris didn’t surrender a hit until the fourth inning.
The defense, however, gave up a few errors but a strikeout, sacrifice bunt and groundout kept the run column clear.
Benjamin Russell tacked on another run in the fourth inning and their last came in the seventh inning.
Dadeville finally got to Harris Skylar Waldrep knocked a two-RBI triple plating Audrey Champion and Jakayla Tinsley in the process.
Tapley led the Wildcat offense with a 3-for-4 night and two RBIs. Morgan Phillips and Ruffin accounted for an RBI each. Harris pitched the complete game striking out 12 while giving up two runs.
Waldrep went 1-for-3 on the night with two RBIs.