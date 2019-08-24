On paper, Benjamin Russell looked good — really, really good.
The Wildcats put together nearly 300 rushing yards; their defense was unstoppable and their special teams efforts gave them chances all night.
But the thing to remember is a 31-0 victory is a great way to start, but it came against Beauregard on Friday night. And although Beauregard is going to be really good in a couple of years, the Hornets just aren’t there yet as they started a ton of ninth-graders especially on the offensive line. So even though the Wildcats feel good now, they aren’t getting ahead of themselves.
“I’m pleased overall but I’m not in any way, shape or form thinking that this is going to get us to the next level,” Benjamin Russell coach Kevin Smith said. “Everybody always says it and it’s so true: Week 1 to Week 2 (shows the biggest improvement). We gotta figure out what we can do now and do it.”
But the Wildcats (1-0) certainly have a lot to build on after Friday’s showing.
Probably the biggest standout was Benjamin Russell’s rushing attack. Where the Wildcats couldn’t seem to figure out how to run the ball in 2018, they couldn’t stop rushing against the Hornets (0-1).
Hezekiah Hunter jumped back into the running back role flawlessly, rushing for 151 yards on just 17 carries and scored twice.
“I just had to stay humble last year,” Hunter said. “I didn’t want to (move to linebacker) but I had to stay humble and do the best for the team. They needed me but this year I had to show everybody I was still a running back and I came out there and did what I could.”
Smith said, “Hezekiah coming back this year to this side of the ball, he hasn’t had a lot of full-speed reps and seeing the speed for the game and getting behind those guys blocking for him. In the second quarter, he figured it out and he started anticipating where the defense was going to show up. The ends were shooting up and he was baiting them to get underneath them.”
He wasn’t the only Wildcat running back to have his way with Beauregard. Demarcus McNeal jumped on the scene with nearly 100 yards of offense and Carl Russell also scored a pair of touchdowns, one from 3 yards out and the other an 11-yard bruiser.
“Our offensive line, that’s all I’m going to say,” Hunter said. “The offensive line opened up the holes for me and I just hit them.”
And what Benjamin Russell did offensively, it matched that on the defensive side of the ball. But that’s also where the Hornets were most lacking as their offensive line seemed to stand no chance against the front seven of BRHS.
Anthony Journey had a few highlight-worthy plays as the Wildcats finished with three sacks and countless tackles for a loss.
“There were a couple of miscues in cutback lanes and containing the quarterback a couple times,” Smith said. “The defense did well but we haven’t seen (the best). The positive on the defense is Anthony Journey really answered some questions (Friday night).”
Benjamin Russell also got a strong effort from its special teams, and Denzel Greene was a clear weapon in the return game. He also pulled down an interception.
Campbell Woods stepped into the role of kicker well, putting up a 27-yard field goal, and the Wildcats also scored one safety when Beauregard fumbled out of the back of the end zone nearing the end of the game.