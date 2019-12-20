Another victory for Benjamin Russell’s fishing team at the final fall tournament on Lake Martin last weekend more than secured first place in the Three River Throwdown for the season.
“We have steadily improved over the last four years that I’ve been here and this is our best season yet,” BRHS coach Josh Williams said. “We’ve won fall tournaments before but we won three out of four this year and everybody’s pitched in (with scoring) at least one tournament.”
Camden Adair and Jackson Kelly won their third straight tournament — although Kelly was by himself in one due to an illness for Adair. At this weekend’s victory on Lake Martin, the pair combined for a total weight of 12.09 which was more than a pound higher than the runner-up team.
Benjamin Russell had two other boats in the top six, which gave the Wildcats a narrow victory in the team standings over Alabama Christian. Benjamin Russell finished with 1,191 points compared to 1,182 for ACA.
The other two top finishers for Benjamin Russell were Davis Barnett and Jackson Fuller, who caught six fish weighing in at 9.18 pounds; and Jackson McMichen and Garrett Jones, who followed closely behind with 9.13 pounds worth of fish. The boats finished in fifth and sixth place, respectively.
Benjamin Russell’s Slade Davis and Gavyn Vickers also cracked the top 10, capturing ninth overall, with 7.4 pounds.
In the overall scoring, the Wildcats would’ve won outright even if the Three River Throwdown didn’t allow for teams to throw out their worst team score of the trail. Given that rule, BRHS still dominated its way to first place, scoring a total of 4,752 points with its four best tournaments. Holtville placed second with 4,686 points.
Throughout the season, Benjamin Russell’s team had a slew of support, including platinum sponsorships from Lake Martin Building Supply, JR’s Sports Bar, Russell Lands, All American Stone, River Region Cardiology and a long list of gold, silver and bronze sponsors.
“As a team, we really want to thank everyone for the community support and team support,” Williams said. “That is what allows to go to tournaments and continue to fish.”
Horseshoe Bend also had a strong showing at the Lake Martin tournament last weekend, placing fifth out of 11 teams. The Generals’ top finishers were Case Walker and Sawyer Smith, who caught six fish weighing in at 6.88 pounds. Horseshoe Bend’s Grayson Walls and Wes Young also squeezed into the top 20 by placing 19th. Despite catching only three fish, their total weight was 6.51 pounds.