Pure domination.
That’s the only way to describe how Benjamin Russell’s girls basketball team handled Central Coosa on Friday night in the regular season finale.
From the opening tipoff to the final buzzer, the Wildcats just proved they were the better team and it resulted in a 58-16 victory to take into the postseason.
Despite Benjamin Russell playing its entire lineup nearly the whole way through, it still never allowed Central Coosa to even come close. The Wildcats shot lights out in the opening few minutes of the game, barely missing any shots as they took a 16-0 lead before the Cougars ever got on the scoreboard.
“We only had 10 turnovers, which is not bad at all for us,” Benjamin Russell coach Latreisha Moon said. “I know we outrebounded them really well, so we got a chance to work on some stuff. We just went out and had fun. At this point, we didn’t have anything to lose, so we just told them to go out and have fun and that’s what we did.”
What was great to see for the Wildcats was how many contributors they got. Twelve different Benjamin Russell players saw court time and all 12 had at least one rebound. The Wildcats ended with a staggering 40-18 advantage on the boards.
Moon was most impressed with the play of freshman BraDazjah Pulliam, who finished with six points, three rebounds and a pair of steals.
“She has been working so hard at practice,” Moon said. “I told our coaches we just got to play her and see what she does in a game. She went out there and scored like six quick points. She rebounded well and she ran the floor. We gotta use her more. I was so proud of that girl.”
Because the Wildcats had earned such a big victory over Central Coosa in the teams’ first meeting, they knew they could try on some different looks in preparation for the Class 6A Area 6 tournament, which begins Tuesday in Opelika.
While Benjamin Russell has gotten better with limiting turnovers and being stronger on the boards, it also wanted to continue to work on its different defenses. It did exactly that as it held Coosa to the lowest opponent’s point total of the season.
“We just tried to work out some things for area play,” Moon said. “We worked on our 1-2 (zone) defense a lot and I was glad that they played a box-and-one on (Ja’niya Martin) so we could get some more people in there to run the floor. We just needed to work on some stuff that we needed to improve for area play.”
The biggest issue for Central Coosa was simply its lack of scoring. The Cougars didn’t get on the board until midway through the first quarter and it was their only bucket of the frame. Then things started well in the second quarter as Aliona McKenzie nailed a 3-pointer to open the period, but from there, the Cougars were held without a field goal for the rest of the half.
Central Coosa did show some good stuff on defense; Brynli Mitchell grabbed four steals and Edlena Gibbs had three more, but it was nothing compared to the show BRHS put on. The Wildcats totaled 13 steals led by Timira Lawson, who had three. Four other Wildcats grabbed two.
Bre Smith led the BRHS offense with 14 points, while Martin scored nine and Bae Calhoun followed closely behind with eight.