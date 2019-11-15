Benjamin Russell returned to the friendly confines of Lake Martin on Saturday in the third tournament of the Three River Throwdown, and the Wildcats used their home lake to their advantage. BRHS took four of the top-10 positions to dominate the competition and win the team title at this weekend’s tournament.
Jackson Kelly and Camden Adair teamed up to bring in 15.05 pounds of bass, which was nearly 2 pounds more than anyone else. Adair earned the Big Fish Award with a fish weighing in at 3.27 pounds, but the pair was fairly consistent across the board as the next biggest fish in the tournament was 3.18 pounds, brought in by Holtville’s Daniel Sommers and Cade Law.
Slade Davis and Gavyn Vickers finished one spot outside the top five, bagging six fish worth 9.32 pounds, and Brandon Huff and JA Smith followed right behind in seventh place with a bag weight of 9.31 pounds.
Those three teams helped ensure the Wildcats’ first-place finish in the team standings, but Jackson McMichen and Garrett Jones weren’t far behind. The duo captured eighth place with a six-fish weight of 9.17 pounds, and Jacob Jones and Cody Suggs also squeezed into the top 15 — out of 87 boats. Jones and Suggs placed 14th witha weight of 7.43 pounds.
Several other local boats also performed well Saturday. Dadeville earned fourth in the team standings and Reeltown was seventh.
The top duo for the Tigers was Ruskin Gold and Buster Coker, who placed third overall. They bagged six fish weighing in at 11.51 pounds and were one of only three pairs who finished with more than 10 pounds. Dadeville’s Hunter Smith and Sawyer Sapp captured 13th place with 7.50 pounds.
Reeltown’s top boat was manned by Brody Newman and Colt Adcock, who bagged six fish worth 10.08 pounds, to captured fourth in the individual standings. The Rebels also had another pair — Brody Ledbetter and Brady Hurley — place in the top 10. The two teamed up to reel in 8.68 pounds, good enough for 10th place.