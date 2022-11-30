It is not often you see a defense hold a team to zero points in a quarter, but that is exactly what the Benjamin Russell Wildcats did in a 34-13 win over Dadeville.
The Wildcats started things off quick, with Ami Edwards taking the opening tip to the rack for an easy lay in. That score started a 9-0 run for Benjamin Russell that ended the first quarter, while not allowing a single point to the visiting Tigers on the defensive end.
“We tried several different defenses in the game,” said Benjamin Russell head coach Latreisha Moon. “The one that really worked for us was a 2-1-2. We sent two girls up to trap and that was really working for us last night.”
It was not until two minutes into the second quarter for Dadeville that Madison Stanford broke the trap defense and the scoring drought, by getting to the line and making a pair of free throws. Her free throws were the team’s lone score until Jamya Bandy hit the team’s first field goal with about 3:30 to go in the half.
D’Aja Caldwell sank a layup before time expired in the half, giving Dadeville its second field goal of the half. However, Benjamin Russell took the lead going into halftime, up 15-6.
Out of the stoppage, Benjamin Russell took complete control.
Up 22-7 in the middle of the third, Bradazjah Pullium made the play that really sealed Benjamin Russell’s win.
After stealing a pass, Pullium attempted to push the ball up the court. In doing so, she reacted a bit faster than her team, throwing the ball before Zee Johnson could turn around or know it was even thrown.
In one motion, Pullium bounced the ball off the middle of Johnson’s back, passing the ball right back to herself. Pullium took the unconventional assist all the way down the court and in for two.
Stanford hit back-to-back triples late in the fourth quarter to get her team within striking distance, but the smothering defense and down low play of the Wildcats proved to be too much to overcome.
Edwards finished her night off with two straight coast-to-coast layups that iced the game, giving her a game-high nine points.
“If Ami could play like she played in the fourth quarter last night, at the beginning of the game, we would be so strong,” Moon said. “She doesn't understand how good she is at getting to the basket. Sometimes she needs to just take control of the game.”
Moon said that seeing Edwards be able to go and score like she did in the fourth quarter is something she wants to see more of from her young star.
“She needs to be selfish, and be aggressive with the ball,” Moon said. “She needs to score more.”
Holding an opposing team to just 13 points, especially in front of a raucous home crowd, was “special” according to Moon and a big way to build into Thursday’s matchup with Opelika.
“It was really special to do that with this group of girls,” Moon said. “We are getting better. This really gives us something to move on and grow from.”
Ahead of Thursday’s matchup with Opelika, Moon said that her team will certainly use its strong outing to build off of fundamentally and emotionally.
“We really needed this game,” Moon said. “I think this gave us motivation, this gave us the knowledge that we can go up against anyone and we can win. It is always a tough game against Opelika. But we can build off this. We can compete with them.”
Both teams will compete again this week, as the Bulldogs will travel to Benjamin Russell on Thursday while Dadeville has an area matchup at Coosa on Friday.
