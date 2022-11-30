BRHS girls v Dadeville 3
Benjamin Russell’s Ami Edwards rises up through defenders for a tough layup against Dadeville. Nov. 29, 2022. 

 By Henry Zimmer Sports Editor

It is not often you see a defense hold a team to zero points in a quarter, but that is exactly what the Benjamin Russell Wildcats did in a 34-13 win over Dadeville.

