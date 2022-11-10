Three athletes seems like hardly enough to field a full cross country team, but it was more than enough for coach Crystal Wellborn.
What started as a team of five cross country runners, ended up as a team of three. While the team was small, it probably fielded the best percentage of runners heading to the state competition, as all three qualified for the State Championship.
Sophomore Thomas Carver, senior Anna Macon and seventh grader Avery Hamlet made up the “tiny, but mighty” Wildcats squad.
By the end of the season, that trio managed to shave off over five total minutes on all of their times en route to their State appearances.
Macon managed to set a personal best in sectional competition, peaking at the right time before the biggest stage. Carver, “who holds the most promise,” according to his coach, set his best time during the Skyhawk Valley meet in October.
Wellborn said that by only having three runners, it might have actually been a benefit across the board for her squad.
“Well, they certainly got my undivided attention,” Wellborn said. “My teams have been as many as 13, and this is the smallest we had. But everyone did very well this year.”
The youngest of the trio, Hamlet, caught the eye of her coach as she started to make her mark on Benjamin Russell.
“She is very young, but she has come a long way,” Wellborn said. “She has a very beautiful stride. I see something good for her in the future. She is all in, she is very disciplined. She runs a lot outside of practice. This is one of those sports that you have to love doing, and she is one of those people.”
Hamlet was the last to set her personal best time, but picked a solid time to do it. She set her PR at state, running a 29:33.
“They all learned how to run throughout the year,” Wellborn said. “We learned how to, when they get that finish line in sight, to dig in and give it all they got. I said, ‘When you see that finish line, act like someone is chasing you.’”
By the time the State Championship had concluded last Saturday, all three runners finished. Carver placed 234th in boys, while in girls Macon placed 215th and Hamlet placed the highest at 201st.
“I have never coached a whole team where everyone made it to State,” Wellborn said. “I was happy that everyone qualified.”
As for how Wellborn would grade her team’s season, she lamented that it could have been better, but with two of the three runners coming back next year she has plenty to build on.
“Sure, it could have been better,” Wellborn said. “But Avery (Hamlet) is young and I am proud of her persistence. We have all been good honestly. They ran when they were sick. They ran in the mud. They ran State’s like troopers.”
With the season concluded, Wellborn is already looking forward to fielding her team in the spring. Practice starts in January, and Wellborn is hopeful that maybe she can get a few more runners.