After a first place finish on Lake Jordan to start the year, Benjamin Russell’s junior team took home another first place finish on Neely Henry Lake over the weekend.
“The middle school team had a really good tournament again,” coach Josh Williams said.
The middle school team had three top-10 finishers, with Cayden Humphrey and Janson Stewart leading the pack, earning second place.
The duo caught four fish, but most important of all was their biggest fish.
Humphrey and Stewart’s big fish on the day weighed 3.99 pounds, which was enough to break a first-place tie with Vestavia Hills to give the Wildcats the outright win on Neely Henry. Vestavia’s biggest fish weighed only 3.35 pounds.
In fifth place was Grant Sheffield and Carson Pearce, followed by Claire Yearkey and Brinley Pritchard in ninth.
So far this season, Benjamin Russell’s junior squad sits at second overall, just four points shy of first place Danville.
“That is just a one tournament striking distance for us,” Williams said. “Four points is just one tournament. These kids have done everything they can do. Every tournament we have been in, we have won. If they continue that trend, they don't have anything to worry about.”
As for the high school squad, the Wildcats earned third place third overall, finishing just shy of second by six points.
Harleigh Chadwick and Cooper Spears were the best boat of the day for the Wildcats, catching five fish.
Sign up for our Free Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Slade Davis and Stihl Smith were just behind, finishing in 16th.
Neely Henry was much kinder to the high school squad, as on Lake Jordan, Benjamin Russell finished 10th overall.
The two scores combined this season for the Wildcats has Benjamin Russell sitting at sixth as a team, just 11 points shy of Grissom in fifth.
By the time the regular season is over, Williams wants his team to finish in the top five heading into the state championship.
To do so, a team needs to average around 1,100 points or better per contest. Since Benjamin Russell’s last showing was below 1,100 points, Williams wanted his high schoolers to score an 1,150 or better to even things out.
They scored 1,151.
“We are not bad off,” Williams said. “With another tournament in the 1,100s, we are then right there in the top five. We did what we needed to this weekend. We are back in contention.”
Even from the outside looking in, Williams said the schedule only looks to be more in the Wildcats’ favor.
Next up for BRHS is a tournament on Logan Martin on April 15, and then a de facto home tournament on Lake Martin on April 29 to finish out the year before state.
“Both teams are really in a good spot moving forward,” Williams said. “This weekend was really good for us.”