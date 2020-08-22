Trailing 16-0 at the half, Benjamin Russell came out on the field with a zero-zero scoreboard mindset that nearly propelled it to a victory over Huffman.
“We told them to forget the score,” Wildcat coach Kevin Smith said. “We knew if we could just settle down we could fight our way back into the ballgame.”
Carter Smith caught fire with the Wildcat hurry-up offense that saw huge plays from Wildcat receivers Elijah Spivey and Marcus Freeman. Spivey couldn’t be stopped in the second half, accumulating over 100 yards and a touchdown. Spivey repeatedly took the top off the defense while Freeman was Smith’s short-and-intermediate option in the passing game.
“We are going to continue to get better at what we do well,” coach Smith said. “Our screen game with Freeman and the deep ball with Spivey worked well, but we are going to have to continue to be creative.”
Carter Smith was impressive when he had time in the pocket, passing for just short of 300 yards and completing 75% of his passes. An injury at the offensive line early in the first quarter forced Benjamin Russell to shuffle some guys around on the offensive line, which led to some inconsistencies throughout the game from the big guys up front.
“We are a young group,” coach Smith said. “We are desperately thin up front on offense and defense.”
The Wildcats eventually scratched and clawed their way back to a 28-26 deficit. The offense and defense were complementing each other with the defense forcing turnovers and the offense capitalizing on the Vikings mistakes
The tide of the game shifted in the fourth quarter. The momentum was all Benjamin Russell’s and the Huffman side of the field was silent and desperate for a big play when Spivey took a punt return to the house for a touchdown but was called back. The Wildcats were exhausted after the 90-yard play was called back. The Wildcat offense couldn’t ride that momentum wave any longer.
The Vikings got the ball back and, in an attempt to milk the clock, found a wide-open hole up the middle which the Vikings ran through for a 43-yard touchdown and two-point conversion, extending Huffman’s lead to 10.
With only five minutes left in the game, the Wildcats had to get a quick score through the passing attack, which was unsuccessful and ended in a Wildcat turnover on downs.
The first play back on the field for the Wildcats took the life out of their sails, as the Vikings scored on another 40-yard touchdown to kill the Wildcat comeback.
“We lacked discipline in certain areas that cost us,” Smith said. “We got rattled late in the second half, but hanging in there like we did was encouraging.”
Although the result wasn’t the one the Wildcats wanted, Smith was encouraged by how his team continued to respond to being down.
“We hung in there and kept playing,” Smith said. “We realized some of our weaknesses that we can build on and we didn’t keep our heads down.”
The Wildcat fan base traveled well, outnumbering the Huffman home team and was an important part of the Wildcat comeback. The Wildcats hope their fans will show up with the same energy at Clay Central next week.
“I’m thankful we got to play this game tonight,” Smith said. “You can’t replace this community. They support us no matter what. This is a growing process, but with their support we can get this program to where we want it.”