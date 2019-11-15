It was a nip-and-tuck affair Thursday night and Benjamin Russell showed it’s made some clear improvements on the boys basketball team. But it wasn’t quite enough to overcome Childersburg in a 53-49 loss to start the season.
“I really was pleased with a lot of things,” Benjamin Russell coach Jeremy Freeman said. “We just have a lot of refining to do on certain areas. Here again, it is stage one of the process. I told them that keeping the game low gives us a chance and we were right there at the end. That’s all you can ask for is an opportunity at the end.”
The Wildcats seemed to have more than just an opportunity as it looked like they might hold on for a fairly convincing victory over a team that gave them fits a year ago.
Za Stowes hit a buzzer beater at the end of the third quarter to give the Wildcats a 35-32 advantage. BRHS then scored the first five points of the final frame, including a 3-pointer from T.J. Calhoun and a layup by Stowes.
But then everything that went well for the Wildcats in third quarter seemed to fall apart. Turnovers, which were no doubt the Achilles’ heel for the last two years, were under control early on, especially in the third quarter which allowed BRHS to come back for a 25-17 deficit. But after having just nine turnovers through the first three frames, the Wildcats committed six in the final quarter alone.
That allowed Childersburg to reel off 11 straight points and take a 43-40 lead with four minutes left. Benjamin Russell was still in it, though, and three clutch free throws from Qua Howell kept the game within reach as the seconds were ticking off.
But when Childersburg’s Xavione McMeans nailed a layup and the Wildcats missed the ensuing 3-point attempt with under 10 seconds to go, it was officially out of reach.
“I was still very pleased with our shot selection,” Freeman said. “We got it to the right people at the right time. I don’t think anybody over maybe two people got more than five shots and that’s pretty much what needs to be happening.”
Stowes was the leader of the offense, finishing with 19 points. He was the true spark in the third quarter. He scored four straight points to full within two then hit back-to-back layups later in the frame to give the Wildcats a 33-30 lead. He finished just shy of a double-double with nine rebounds.
Tre McMillian paced the rebounding efforts, grabbing 10 off the glass, and Calhoun came off the bench to contribute 10 points and six boards.
“He’s a sophomore and we’re trying to get him game time familiarity,” Freeman said. “That’s the biggest thing he needs. He’s not quite used to game activity yet. But it was a pretty good job by a 10th-grader to come in there and give us some points right there.”
Eight of Calhoun’s points were in the second half and five came in the fourth quarter.
Freeman and the Wildcats will once again be in action Tuesday night, and Freeman is hopeful the packed crowd for Thursday night’s game will just be a sign of good things to come as far as community support for the team this year.
“That was very important to them,” Freeman said. “I really appreciate the crowd coming out, helping them out and cheering them on.”