After more than an hour of volleyball was played, there was still nothing to separate Benjamin Russell and Wetumpka in the first matchup of Thursday’s tri-match in Wetumpka. The teams split the first two sets and were staring at a 14-14 score in the tiebreaker.
Wetumpka’s Ryleigh Hamm already had seven aces to her name in the match and was looking for more with the ball in her hands. However, the Wildcats broke serve with a kill from Bre Smith to take the lead and won the match when Sarah Rogers pushed the ball on the next point, finding a spot between four Wetumpka players.
“We just had to stay calm and stay under control,” BRHS coach Magan Ford said. “Don’t let the moment get too big. Our girls always want it so it’s about channeling that energy. It’s great to see them encouraging each other, calming each other down and finishing a match.”
Rogers, who leads the Wildcats in kills this season, took a softer approach to the final point than she normally does but her two-handed push from the left side got the job done.
“I don’t really know what was going through my head at the time,” Rogers said. “I just know tipping is normally what gets me because it’s hard to move to and hard to go forward when you’re on your heels so I guess I just caught them off guard.”
Benjamin Russell (5-2) fell behind 16-9 in the first set but finally started showing signs of life before Wetumpka could run away with the match. The Wildcats cut the lead to 17-16 on back-to-back aces from Cheaney Keel but Wetumpka’s front line proved to be too strong early on and the Indians took advantage of their quick start to win the first set 25-19.
“It’s the first time they have really been challenged all year in the middle,” Ford said. “In that first set, (Brooklyn Edwards) pulled back a little bit and wasn’t as engaged as we want her to be. But I told her if she’s challenging you, go back and challenge her. It was great to see her step up and take control of her position.”
Wetumpka (3-3) continued to challenge the Wildcats at the net but the visitors did not back down. Benjamin Russell came out firing in the second set, taking a 10-1 lead behind a combined four aces from Timira Lawson and Makenzie Davis.
“They had a good focus but it was just some little things here and there,” Ford said. “To see them come out on fire in the next set, that was good. Our focus has been our serve receive and we set up so many attacks out of serve receive so when we’re doing that, we’re rolling. To come out after that loss in the first set and to attack the way we did, that was good to see.”
Benjamin Russell’s lead never got under four points in the second set and Edwards finished it off with a kill to win 25-18, forcing the decisive set.
The Wildcats grabbed momentum first, jumping out to a 6-3 lead in the third set and forcing Wetumpka to take a timeout. The lead was momentarily cut to one before back-to-back kills from Rogers and Edwards restored the three-point lead.
The Indians did not go away easily, rolling off four straight points including an ace to take a 10-9 lead and Ford took her first timeout of the set to give her players a chance to settle down. The Wildcats came back to win the next point and neither team led by more than one until Rogers final point gave Benjamin Russell a 16-14 win.
“That was fun,” Rogers said. “Wetumpka used to be in our area so its always fun to come back and play against them. I think they have improved so it was really good competition and good rallies so it was fun.”
Benjamin Russell followed the victory with a 25-12, 25-16 sweep of Sidney Lanier to finish off its trip to Wetumpka.
“Any time we are on the court we want to take care of business,” Ford said. “It can be so hard coming off an emotional game like that. It was good to see them come out in that first set strong.”