Only two schools have met Benjamin Russell on the gridiron more than Sylacauga has.
Opelika, perhaps the Wildcats’ most heated rival, and Dadeville, located just 20 minutes down the road from BRHS.
Friday’s meeting to close both sides’ respective regular seasons — their first meeting since 2007 — enters with two programs in two drastically different positions.
Sylacauga has stood on solid footing for a full decade, winning at least seven games every season going all the way back to 2012. Benjamin Russell is working to reestablish the culture it had when it was dealing out playoff runs like playing cards a decade ago, fresh off a 2-7 2020 campaign with an entirely new coaching staff.
The Aggies need to win the contest played at Charles E. Bailey Sportplex to secure home field for the first round of the AHSAA state football playoffs next week, but that doesn’t mean the Wildcats won’t be motivated in their own right, despite being eliminated from playoff contention Oct. 7.
“First off, it gives this senior class an opportunity to win their last game,” Benjamin Russell coach Aubrey Blackwell said. “It’s an opportunity for us to renew a rivalry that hasn’t been active in a long time. It’s gonna be one that both communities want to come out and support, be a part of, so it’s gonna be a really well-attended game.”
Sylacauga’s offense starts with senior running back Maleek Pope, a dynamic athlete who makes big plays happen when he gets the ball in space.
The Aggies tend to attack downhill on the ground with an imposing offensive line. Many of Pope’s biggest runs against Holtville last week came off-tackle on power looks.
Pope left that game with an apparent leg injury. His status is unknown for Friday. But if he’s healthy, he’s a difference maker, Blackwell said.
“It’s a very important game for them, so I would expect them to do everything they can to get him ready to play,” Blackwell said. “He’s a big part of how that offense works.”
There’s plenty of depth behind him at running back for Sylacauga if he can’t go. Junior J-Qwon Brownfield offers a similar skill set and has proven capable of gashing defenses, while 235-pound behemoth Kyran Hughes offers a bruising change of pace at the position.
When Sylacauga senior quarterback Brayson Edwards airs it out he’ll look first to sophomore wide receiver Quindavius Swain, whose speed and 6-foot-3 frame can create matchup nightmares for opposing defensive backfields.
Benjamin Russell’s secondary has made big plays at times this year, primarily via safety Ensley Goggans, cornerback Ty Williams or cornerback Dontarious Thomas, but Swain and a few other speedy edge receivers will test it in ways similar to how Calera did last week in a 41-17 loss for the Wildcats.
“Those receivers have made a lot of big plays, and they take several shots downfield during a game,” Blackwell said. “They are not short on how many times they give those guys opportunities to go get the football. One of their favorite things to do is just line up and go four verticals, attack downfield.”
Williams is questionable going into the contest, further complicating matters.
The Wildcats kick off their final game of the season at home on senior night at 7 p.m.