The Wildcats have done it again, winning their second consecutive area title after defeating Chilton County 69-51 Friday.
“This is amazing,” coach Jeremy Freeman said. “From where the program had started when I first got here, to where it is now, it is huge for us to identify ourselves as area champions for two years in a row.”
As the saying goes: defense wins championships. Well, it certainly won an area tournament title as the Ben Russell press defense stifled the Chilton County attack all night long, paving the way for easy steals and easier baskets.
Freeman knew that his opponents knew his team well. The two schools had played each other two times prior, so he had to throw in a wrinkle to catch the Tigers off guard. The press worked wonders and gave his team ample opportunities to turn defense into offense.
“Sometimes teams, when you play three times, they are familiar with so much that you do,” Freeman said. “But once we got that rhythm defensively, our offense started kicking in and it started to get real dangerous.”
Corri Milliner led the way offensively, notching 24 points. Most of his damage was done around the rim, catching passes from the likes of Quez Thompson and Chris Foster after the guards deflected or stole passes from the Tigers.
Foster totaled 15 on the night, all coming in the second half. His two fourth quarter triples helped silence any sort of comeback from Chilton County after a back-and-forth third quarter.
Sign up for our Free Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Benjamin Russell held the lead for most of the night, but things got close in the third, with Chilton County bringing the score to within four at the buzzer.
In the final eight minutes however, the first of Foster’s three-balls forced a Chilton County timeout, with the home team up huge 56-42.
Chilton County only managed 11 points over the final eight minutes, compared to Benjamin Russell’s 23. The press defense had worked and won Benjamin Russell a title. If the team employs it again, and executes as well as it did Friday, another title may be in the future.
“What is going to help you win is defense,” Freeman said. “Defensive rebounds and turnovers are always the key components of championship-type ball. When we get our mindset and are clicking, we are really tough.”
Milliner, Foster, Thompson and Malcolm Simmons were all awarded All-Tournament team status for their performances in the championship game.
The Wildcats will await the loser of Pelham v. Helena, to see who the team plays next on Valentine’s Day in the sub-regional.