Benjamin Russell may have taken the overall placement over the weekend in the latest Alabama Student Angler Bass Fishing Association event at Lake Eufaula but there were a number of positives out of the weekend for many other programs.
The Wildcats took home third behind Smiths Station and Alabama Christian but the overall victory went to Jackson Kelly and Stihl Smith who weighed in at 10.74. Camden Adair and Brayden Pritchard’s 7.34 was enough for seventh overall while the pair of Harleigh Chadwick and Jackson Hutto placed 29th.
With the win, Kelly and Smith earned Benjamin Russell history as the first pair to place first in a spring tournament. They were also awarded a $1,000 scholarship and new fishing rods as well.
“I am really proud of this group of anglers and the work they are putting in to set themselves up for a great finish this year at the state tournament,” Josh Williams wrote via an email.
Reeltown was also a part of the event but placed 16th overall as a program with no fish accounting for weigh-in.