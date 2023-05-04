Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Raeleigh Caldwell came on in relief, pitching 1 ⅔ as well while allowing four hits.
The team totaled four hits again in the series finale, with McWaters going 1-2.
Leah Leonard went 1-1 on the day, getting a double. Leonard went 2-4 on the night.
Johnson said the score of the second game was not necessarily indicative of her team’s total performance.
“We hit the ball, we made so many improvements from the regular season games to now,” Johnson said. “I am super proud with the way we fought and stayed in the game with the score. We were in the game. They were feisty, they were having fun.”
The takeaway, regardless of wins or loses, was that Johnson saw her team begin to believe that the team can beat anybody.
“They really started to believe in themselves,” Johnson said. “They know they can do it, they know they can compete with the big teams. Wetumpka is one of the best teams in the state and we beat them.”
Benjamin Russell already has their playoff opponent set for next week.
The Wildcats will face off against Spanish Fort on Wednesday in Gulf Shores.
