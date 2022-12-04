Benjamin Russell cheerleading will compete to bring home a state title in traditional and game day cheer at the state championships on Monday.
Following an excellent season of cheering on Benjamin Russell’s best football team in years, the Wildcats cheer squad is taking their talents to Birmingham.
To get to states, Benjamin Russell first had to get through the Super South Regional in Mobile, where the girls placed first in 6A traditional routine, for the first time ever.
For the uninitiated, traditional routines consist of tumbling, elite stunts and a cheer over the course of 2:30 minutes.
In the gameday section, cheerleaders perform more traditional sideline-esque cheers, like band chants, sideline cheers and a fight song.
“I have been so very proud of these girls,” said coach Sandi Woods. “They have worked hard. They have been very committed.”
When flu was running rampant through the school systems back in early November, the Wildcats had multiple girls competing in regionals through illness and injuries.
“We have had girls working all over,” Woods said back in November. “We are hoping to be at full strength for state. I was extremely proud of our girls for pushing through.”
A cheer season is unlike a regular sports season, so the regional and state competition are the only competitions for the team. At the beginning of the school year, the squad is only cheering on the volleyball team and the Wildcats football team. While the cheerleaders did help the football team to an undefeated record at home, and helped the volleyball team reach regionals, a lot of their work is done in empty gyms.
When basketball and wrestling starts, the cheerleading team gets back out there, as well as hyping up the school for pep rallies and parades.
For Woods, she thinks her team has done plenty during the year and can ride its success from regionals into the state competition.
“I think we have a good shot,” Woods said. “The girls are excited and we have been working hard at practice. We have added some more difficulty into our traditional routines. We need to keep up our energy in our game day routines.”
The Wildcats will kick things off with their game day routine on Monday, Dec. 5 starting at 8:24 at night.
