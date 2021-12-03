One of Benjamin Russell’s athletics teams will be vying for a state championship Monday.
The Wildcats’ cheer team advanced through its super regional competition in early November and will head north to cheer in the state finals.
“The main thing we’ve been telling them is that they need to have fun,” Benjamin Russell cheer coach Sandi Woods said. “It just needs to be like Friday night. It needs to have a lot of energy and have fun. So that’s what we’ve been trying to do this week.”
Benjamin Russell will be performing in the Game Day format, a routine of three minutes or less broken into four sections. The goal of the format is to simulate a football game environment for the cheer teams that are performing.
First section is the band chant, in which a team cheers alongside a song its band plays to fire up fans. That goes directly into a sideline cheer cued by a judge which can either be offense or defense, depending on the game situation called out by the official.
Then there’s the crowd leading section, a standard cheer that would get the crowd involved at a game. The contest ends with a performance to the team’s fight song, which features dancing and some stunts.
“It’s a little different than traditional [format] because we can stunt a little, but it’s mainly geared toward crowd leading,” Woods said. “The stunts are more with just crowd leading and signs instead of all the fancy flips and big pyramids and stuff.”
Four seniors lead the Wildcats into the contest, with Jeriah Freeman, Emma Culligan, Tori Spann and Elajha Hall keeping the squad glued together and providing guidance to younger cheerleaders.
In the month since regionals Benjamin Russell has been sharpening some of the duller points of its routine.
“From regionals we’ve basically been focusing on their crowd leading, that’s what they have to do more of,” Woods said.
The state competition takes place at the Birmingham Crossplex Monday in Birmingham. It begins at 9 a.m., with Benjamin Russell’s performance time scheduled for 3:28 p.m.