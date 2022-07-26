Benjamin Russell Volleyball Camp
July 26, 2022; Alexander City, AL; Attendees at the Benjamin Russell and UAB volleyball camp practice defensive sets in groups of four at Benjamin Russell High School.

 By Larry Robinson Staff Writer

Senior leadership seems to be the theme for area volleyball teams. Many have it and some do not. For the Benjamin Russell squad, the team sports four seniors who will be the difference in the Wildcats making it back to Regionals.

