Senior leadership seems to be the theme for area volleyball teams. Many have it and some do not. For the Benjamin Russell squad, the team sports four seniors who will be the difference in the Wildcats making it back to Regionals.
“All four of our seniors are our core,” said head coach Magan Ford. “They are our nucleus.”
Those four seniors are Ryann Ruffin, Leah Leonard, TaMya Harris and Brianna Heard. All four bring something different to the table, but all work in tandem with one another to propel their team. They are the powerhouse of the cell that is Benjamin Russell volleyball.
With Ruffin, her coach said she is the vocal leader. Ruffin is the voice of the team and Ford noted immediately that the squad needs her leadership.
“We will certainly depend on her a ton,” Ford said.
Next is Leonard, who Ford said has the strength and tenacity to let her play speak over her words.
“She has the heart,” Ford said. “She would absolutely run through a brick wall.”
Harris and Heard are the silent leaders of the squad, leading by example with their unmatched work ethic.
“Those two are quiet but no one will outwork them,” Ford said. “They are the first ones here and the last ones out. They are hustlers.”
The team is not made up of just those four girls, but Ford said she tells her younger players to look up to the seniors and to utilize their knowledge before they graduate.
“I have a very well rounded group of girls,” Ford said. “I tell my younger girls that the older girls will take you to the place you want to go, you just have to follow them.”
A non-senior player who has benefitted from the leadership and from playing alongside the four seniors is Kennedy Tate.
Tate, who is going into her third year as a setter, is primed for a big season and a bigger role as an upperclassmen.
“She is really coming into her own,” Ford said. “I expect a big year from her.”
Ford is now in her fifth season coaching the Wildcats. In her first two years, her squads made it to Regionals. More recently however, her teams can’t seem to make it out of Areas.
Last season, Benjamin Russell fell to Stanhope-Elmore in Areas. The Wildcats had defeated Stanhope during the season, but Ford said her team was simply outworked in the postseason.
“Not making it out of Areas last year means we have a lot to work on,” Ford said.
When asked what her goals are for her program this year, Ford looked and stared at the trophies that cover the walls of the Benjamin Russell gym foyer. It is clear she wants to add some hardware to the collection.
“We have got to get there,” Ford said of Regionals. “We grew a lot last year and built a lot last year. To build off of that, we want to make it to Regionals, to Montgomery.”
As for how her team can make it there, learning from players at the University of Alabama at Birmingham helps.
UAB and Benjamin Russell hosted a two day mini-camp at the high school on Monday and Tuesday. Training camps like that are what Ford thinks helps separate her team. Working hard in the offseason should pay dividends when the season begins.
“I have got an amazing group,” Ford said. “I have an amazing group of leaders coming back. They work hard every day. Getting better every day has been what we are focused on.”
Working hard is clearly a tenant of playing for coach Ford. The young coach is ready to get back to Regionals. Her team seems to be right there with her.
“Our goal everyday is to win,” Ford said. “We have this mindset of being better than you ended and doing better than you started.”