Both Nyshaad Hannon and Hezekiah Hunter brought home silver medals from the Gulf Coast Clash wrestling tournament in Mobile to start the season for Benjamin Russell this weekend.
At 126 pounds, Hannon picked up three straight wins before falling to Holy Cross’ (Louisiana) Dylan Lauriano in the championship match. Hannon got off to a strong start, picking up a 9-6 decision over Parkway’s Brandon Turner before flattening Tuscaloosa County’s Ethan Williams in just 1:53. Hannon then had to gut out a 4-1 decision against Hewitt-Trussville’s Caleb Hammond to advance to the final match, where he fell 8-2.
Like Hannon, Hunter earned three back-to-back victories at 182 to start the tournament, picking up a pair of pins along the way. He flattened Auubrn’s Matthew Thornton in a mere 1:24 then had a second-period pin against Parkway’s Terrence Murray. Those wins sandwiched a 7-4 decision against Catholic’s (Louisiana) Macullen Mire. Hunter then met his match against Thompson’s Michael Jackson, who earned a 16-7 major in the championship.
Also earning a medal was Benjamin Russell’s Saxon Coker, who placed fourth at 152. Coker dominated his first two opponents, defeating Parkway’s Brendon Earnest in a tech fall in the third period and pinning Holy Cross’ Jake Romig in just under a minute.
Coker couldn’t keep up the stamina though, as he lost in back-to-back matches to finish fourth overall.
After dropping to the consolation brackets, Dillan Strickland and Savon Spradley both had a pair of wins for BRHS, both at 170. Strickland earned a pair of pins, flattening Zachary Truxillo in 3:22 and Gabriel Solis in 2:10; both were from Archbishop Rummel (Louisiana). Spradley also picked up pins over the same opponents in 1:31 and 2:15, respectively.