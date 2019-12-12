Benjamin Russell wrestling has a long history of bringing the fight to whoever has the misfortune of toeing the line opposite a Wildcat. In a 51-24 win over Pike Road on Tuesday night, Benjamin Russell showed just how dominant it can be as four of the five contested matches ended in the first period.
“They came out very aggressive and that’s what we practice every day — (being) aggressive,” Benjamin Russell coach Michael Ransaw said. “Get that takedown and then build on it.”
Against the undermanned Patriots, the Wildcats may have had a little extra fire in their bellies after a weekend trip to Huntsville that saw the Wildcats finish fourth out of 33 teams from throughout Alabama and the surrounding states.
“We just came out of a big tournament where a lot of teams took their aggression out on us,” Ransaw said. “But in the end we had to get aggressive there and battle to be the only (Class) 6A school to finish in the top four behind a school from Tennessee, Georgia and a (Class) 7A (school). I’m glad that what we’ve been doing and working carried over to (Tuesday’s match).”
The Wildcats jumped ahead early. Sandlin Pike (113 pounds) and Lee Leonard (120) picked up back-to-back pins.
George Coley looked to reverse that trend with a quick ankle-pick takedown of Kyle Mattox. Mattox didn’t stay on the defense long, capitalizing on a Coley miscue and turning it into the third first-period pin of the night.
The Patriots closed the gap, picking up a forfeit at 132 then a win at 138.
Despite the team score being within six points at 18-12, the two teams were on different levels.
Marcus Freeman made quick work of Jeff Todd at 145.
In one of the most physical contests of the night, Kadarious Marbury hung on for a 7-3 win over John Coley.
Leading 33-18 after a Patriot forfeit at 160 and a Wildcats loss at 170, Benjamin Russell put the match out of reach with back-to-back wins at 182 and 220.
Hezekiah Hunter out-muscled his opponent for a quick takedown leading to the pin with 46 seconds left in the opening stanza. Trace McCaleb didn’t need much time either, taking down and turning Trent Bowen into a pin in around 20 seconds.
The Wildcats collected another forfeit at heavyweight to go up 51-18.
In the nightcap, Hinds Duncan rolled up Damion Billups (106) for a first-period Patriots win.
After sending the Patriots on a long, cold march back to Montgomery, it was time for the Wildcats to tangle with the host Panthers.
But at the end of the night the result was the same: Benjamin Russell posted a 60-12 victory over Elmore County.
Mattox (126), Demarcus McNeal (138), Devion Freeman (145), Marbury (152), Saxon Coker (160), Savon Spradley (182), Hunter (195), Damien Lawry (heavyweight) and Sandlin Pike (113) pinned their respective Panthers en route to the victory.