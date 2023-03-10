Despite Central Phenix City putting five goals in the back of the net, Benjamin Russell still managed a victory Thursday night. In the Wildcats’ second win over Phenix City this season, they earned a 7-5 edge.
“The game was a little closer than I would have liked it to be,” BRHS coach Lee Wagoner said. “I don’t think the score accurately reflects what we did. We controlled it for the most part.”
Goals came early and often between BRHS and Phenix City as less than 20 minutes into the first half, the game was already at a 2-1 Wildcat lead.
With a tick under 10 minutes to go in the first half, Benjamin Russell netted another ball. A 3-1 lead should be plenty for most teams, but as has been a theme with the Wildcats all year, the boys let off the gas for a second.
Central capitalized on the lax defense and scored.
Ben Russell responded, as it did all night, scoring the team’s fourth goal of the half with just 3:04 to play.
“When we score, we let them come back in and score,” Wagoner said. “But then we would go right back and get the next goal. What we have to do is see our next five minutes out, don’t relax. We have to keep our foot on the gas.”
The second half featured the exact same back-and-forth goal scoring that has instilled a bit of uneasiness in Wagoner. The Wildcats scored in the opening three minutes of the second half but conceded a goal just minutes later.
Sign up for our Free Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Up 5-3, the Wildcats put two more unanswered into the back of the net before Phenix City scored a mostly garbage time goal, sending the game to its final score of 7-5.
Wagoner said at the halfway point in the season, his team needs to be able to take and maintain momentum and not allow teams to creep back in.
“When we can capture the momentum in a game, we need to keep that momentum,” Wagoner said. “We gave away some cheap goals and those are some things we need to clean up for the rest of the season.”
Drew Daughtry and Everado Rodriguez scored two goals apiece. Brian Barragan, Edwyn Mendez Perez and Kevin Ojeda Andrade each netted one.
Brandon Avendano assisted on two of the goals scored, with assists also coming from Mendez Perez, Rogriguez and Sergio Coria Rojo.
Earlier in the week, the Wildcats defeated non-area opponent Chilton County, 5-1, to help maintain the squad’s two-game lead atop the 6A Area 5 leaderboards.
“All in all, I am really impressed with our boys’ effort — not just tonight but for this whole season,” Wagoner said.