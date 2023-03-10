Carson Spears BRHS soccer
Benjamin Russell goalie Carson Spears soars through the air to stop a corner kick against Central Phenix City on March 10, 2023.

 By Henry Zimmer Sports Editor

Despite Central Phenix City putting five goals in the back of the net, Benjamin Russell still managed a victory Thursday night. In the Wildcats’ second win over Phenix City this season, they earned a 7-5 edge.

Kenny Ramon BRHS soccer
Benjamin Russell's Kenny Ramon attempts to bend a free kick around a wall of Centra Phenix City defenders on March 9, 2023.

