After five games this season, the young Benjamin Russell boys soccer team sits at 4-1.
The Wildcats started their year with four straight wins over Central Phenix City, Smiths Station, Elmore County and Sylacauga.
BRHS coach Lee Wagoner wanted to test his squad early against two Class 7A programs in Central and Smiths Station. His team proved to be more than up to the test, beating Central 3-2 on the road and Smiths Station 5-1 at home.
“Coming out and facing two 7A opponents in Central and Smiths Station, that is a tough start to a season,” Wagoner said.
The boys defeated Elmore County, 2-0, and Sylacauga, 2-1, to round out their winning streak, outscoring their opponents a combined 12-4 in the process.
During the opening season stretch, Wagoner learned plenty about his sophomore-laden team.
The squad had to come back against Phenix City and win on a late set piece. A “great win” over Smiths Station followed but later the team “did not take advantage” of scoring opportunities in its win over Elmore County.
Against Sylacauga, the Aggies got a 1-0 lead, but Benjamin Russell responded and tied the game in less than two minutes, winning in the end on an Ethan Rojas header.
Through the early season slate, Wagoner learned that much like the girls team, his boys need to play through the final whistle and never get complacent with the score.
“We learned that we need to see the game out,” Wagoner said. “We cannot just get comfortable. We need to press through and finish our chances.”
The winning streak ended Thursday as the Wildcats fell 4-0 to Calera.
Wagoner said Calera was simply the better team and that his boys learned even more valuable lessons after their first loss of the year.
“Everything is not always going to go our way,” Wagoner said. “There is going to be adversity, there is going to be battles that we have to face on the field with each other and with the opposing team. We just have to stay within our system to be successful.”
The system the boys squad uses is a more technical approach.
Wagoner was honest his team will not out-muscle or out-gun many opponents, but the technical skill mentally and physically his squad possess will be the key for the team throughout the year.
“We are not going to outrun a whole lot of teams,” Wagoner said. “Our guys are very solid technical players. They have very, very, very high soccer IQs. We have to use our smarts and our tempo to start winning games. We need to get to where we use our strengths to dictate the style of game. The minute this group realizes that, that's when this group will hit that next level.”
The technical skill and IQ can be seen through the team’s small group of its oldest players.
Wagoner’s team trots out only four seniors in Noah Alsobrook, Jaxon Kerley, Edwyn Mendez Perez and Alan Rojas.
Alsobrook is a “very savvy” player, scoring a single goal this year. Rojas is the team’s “vocal leader” and “hype guy.”
Dylan Ramirez is the team’s only junior, as the other 15 players are all underclassmen.
Eleven sophomores and four freshmen round out the Benjamin Russell roster, with sophomore Brian Barragan leading the team in scoring with three goals and two assists.
Even with a large number of sophomores, every player has played his part in the early season success.
“That 10th-grade class is the core,” Wagoner said. “They are the ones that are playing. But without that group of seniors, we would not be anywhere close to where we are right now. Those four seniors are what has taken this younger team on their backs at times.”
The Calera game may have been a road bump recently, but Wagoner knows his team can and will rebound. The boys have been doing this too long not to respond.
“These guys have been playing soccer a long time,” Wagoner said. “Probably since all these guys could walk, they have had a soccer ball on their foot. They have been playing for so long that they love the game. They want to be playing this game.”