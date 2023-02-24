BRHS soccer submitted

Heather Gonsoulin / For The Outlook

Benjamin Russell's Carder Lashley goes up for a ball with his head against a player from Sylacauaga on Feb. 18, 2023.

 Heather Gonsoulin / For The Outlook

After five games this season, the young Benjamin Russell boys soccer team sits at 4-1.

Henry Zimmer is sports editor for The Outlook and Dadeville Record. He may be contacted via email at henry.zimmer@alexcityoutlook.com.

Tags

Recommended for you