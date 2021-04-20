Golf has been solid for the Wildcats at Benjamin Russell High school over the past season with the program notching wins and motoring along.
Head coach Wes Tate says the season has gone just about how they thought it would in the pandemic.
“We had a lot of new faces back from a team that had seven seniors last year,” Tate said. “We've competed and worked hard and have gotten better throughout the season.”
According to DragonFly, the Wildcats are 3-4 on the season with two losses coming against Chilton County and Oxford to start the season before the Wildcats cracked the win column against Auburn.
The most recent loss, a close one to Pell City but Tate says his program has played much better and there are a few ways the team can do that.
“By showing up to practice with a mindset to get better that day,” Tate said. “We can't just go through the motions and hope to get better. We must practice with a purpose.”
Golf is an individual and team sport at the end of the day and consistently pursuing to get better is something the Wildcat program will have to accomplish even more than in the past.
If it’s a bad and overcast day where the program can’t get out on the green and practice, they rely on indoor work. Tate says on those days they work on conditioning and get better on a physical level.
The college recruitment aspect of the season is also on the minds of many athletes. This year, the program knows they have a few who could play at the next level but getting there will be tough.
“The competition to play college golf is very intense,” Tate admitted. “The recruitment during the pandemic hasn't changed a lot, the boys and the girls have to be seen playing to be offered. The offers are going to come with their scores. College coaches can go on apps and find scores of players that they are looking at.”
A few leaders on the boy’s side have emerged lately and Tate says Jacob Scott has been able to play well with a low 68 at Lakewinds. The other players on the team are just shy of the mark but are high 70s.
On the other side, the Wildcats can also look towards the postseason. Sectionals loom ahead and there is hope they can place in the top-4 and move on to state.