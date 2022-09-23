Malcolm Simmons 92322

Benjamin Russell receiver Malcon Simmons (15) breaks away for an over 70-yard touchdown run against the Smith Station Panthers at Martin-Savarese Stadium on Sep. 23, 2022.

 

 By Larry Robinson Staff Writer

Smiths Station bit all the Wildcats would let them chew on the first drive of the game by going the length of the field for a touchdown, before being punched in the face by a 33-point run by Benjamin Russell High School for a final score of 46-28.

