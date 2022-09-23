Smiths Station bit all the Wildcats would let them chew on the first drive of the game by going the length of the field for a touchdown, before being punched in the face by a 33-point run by Benjamin Russell High School for a final score of 46-28.
Gabe Benton was spreading the ball around like a table full of warm butter and fresh biscuits as five different receivers recorded a touchdown in the win, and 4-star Malcolm Simmons left no doubt about his skills as he shredded through the Panther defense for two 70-plus-yard touchdowns.
Things were going so well, even Benjamin Russell head coach Smitty Grider couldn’t help but chuckle and let out a grin on the sideline.
“Well, we played a great first half,” Grider said. “They had a couple drives early and we settled down and played really good on defense the rest of the half.”
The Wildcats left last week’s road loss to Homewood in the past, and came out with an energy unmatched by Smiths Station.
Coming off of a tough loss can be a challenge, but Benjamin Russell made it look like another walk in the park for the now 4-1 team who is firmly in the running for a bid to the playoffs.
The Panthers looked to keep this one tight by driving the opening kickoff 61-yards to the house after a muffed kickoff by the Wildcats.
That vision only lasted about three minutes of game play before Benjamin Russell added two touchdowns behind a touchdown toss across the middle to La’Bronski McKinney and a jet-sweep for the score by Simmons.
Once the Wildcats felt comfortable with the lead, the offense was clicking on all cylinders as senior Malik Maddox broke away from tacklers and scored a 73-yard touchdown rush to increase the lead to three touchdowns.
The Panther quarterback, under duress, tossed the ball in an attempt to throw it out of bounds but left it short, giving senior Corri Milliner a chance to dive under it for the only turnover in the first half.
Simmons wasn’t about to let his teammates take all the glory, however, blasting up the right sideline for an uncontested 75-yard score and blowing the score open before the 30 minute mark.
The Wildcats’ second half wouldn’t go as swimmingly as the first, as Smiths Station found success on two drives to make the score 40-21, before the Wildcats coughed up the ball on a fumble inside their own 15-yard line. Benjamin Russell’s confidence would bend, but not crack, as the defense shut down the Panthers on four consecutive drives for a 4th down stop on a sack by Caiden Hyde.
“I’m not really happy with the way we played in the third quarter, I thought we just kind of let up,” Grider said. “Our kids gotta learn how to finish. We allowed them to hang around and make it a lot closer than it should have been, but they got a good team. They got a tough scheme to defend if you don’t play it right. You gotta give them credit too. But hey, it’s a win.”
To finish up the icing on this week’s cake, Benton found Simmons on a deep go-route and floated the ball to the receiver, who snagged the ball and showed off a balancing act by turning around after the catch and bolting past the defender for a 93-yard touchdown.
Ty Williams also logged the defense’s second interception of the day and ran it back into the red zone where the Wildcats bled out the rest of the clock.
“Man, he’s a great athlete,” Grider said of Simmons. “He had a big night and Gabe was great tonight, really threw the ball well. All of our skill guys, just really proud of all of them on offense.”
Up 18 points with two minutes remaining on the clock, Benjamin Russell players could have been gearing up to celebrate with the student section after a bounce-back home win. Instead, eyes were locked in on the sideline television set and players were vocally taking reasonability for mistakes they made on Smith Station’s most recent drive.
Benjamin Russell (4-1) hosts Chilton County (2-4) for a 6A Region 3 clash next Friday at Martin-Savarese Stadium.