Everybody in the stadium knew Malcolm Simmons was running the ball late in the first quarter. Yet, no one could stop him.
Behind another multi-score night for the star junior, Simmons and company ran wild yet again as Benjamin Russell shutout Chilton County 48-0.
“This one feels really good,” said head coach Smitty Grider. “Our defense has played extremely well. We have had a couple of chances to shut people out, so this was big for them and the confidence we gained tonight. To shut them out, that is a big deal.”
As is almost tradition at this point, Simmons got the scoring started on a designed rush which he took for about 50-yards to the house as time winded down in the first.
The Wildcats almost did not score in the first quarter, an oddity for the school’s high powered offense. A fumble by Simmons as he set up to punt and a fumble by Chris Foster just shy of the end zone set the Tigers back early.
But after Simmons found paydirt with less than 15 seconds to go in the first, it was all Wildcats.
Corri Milliner got it done on both sides of the ball during the second quarter, recovering a fumble and then later mossing a defender on a fade for a touchdown.
David Lawson capped off the first half scoring with a 35-yard touchdown catch.
On Benjamin Russell’s first punt of the night, midway through the third, Simmons fielded a high snap and figured he might as well start running. The junior found his way up the home sideline and scampered for a first down. He scored later in the drive.
“Every week it is the same cast of characters,” Grider said with a laugh. “We have some weapons. As we continue to get better and better, those guys will be hard to stop.”
Running back Malik Maddox found the end zone for his second touchdown of the season following the Simmons score.
Milliner scored again late, on another 1-on-1 ball he snatched out of the air. Even Savon Spradley got in on the scoring, from his linebacker position to push the score to its final.
“Anytime you can get a defensive score, that is good,” Grider said. “That is a credit to the kids continuing to play hard, regardless of the situation in the game. I am proud of Savon, he is a great kid. He is a solid player for us and a leader.”
Thursday night’s victory was probably the most complete game the Wildcats have played all season. It was the team’s first shutout and the team’s highest scoring total all year.
“We had to win this game,” Grider said. “This sets up to where if we get another win, we are in the playoffs. That is what it is all about.”
In home games this season, Benjamin Russell is outscoring opponents 117-34. The next test for Benjamin Russell is a road game in Pelham.
In road contests this year, the Wildcats are outsourcing opponents in a bit of a closer margin, 98-52. The lone loss on the season for Benjamin Russell was 31-24 to Homewood.
If Benjamin Russell wins next Thursday, the Wildcats will be playoff bound.
“We did not play well on the road last time, so we have got to be better,” Grider said. “I am looking forward to these guys continuing to play this year.”