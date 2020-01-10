Despite the weather not being able to make up its mind, spring sports are definitely on their way.
Monday marked the unofficial start to baseball and softball season as the AHSAA’s throwing period began. The period lasts three weeks before practice officially begins Jan. 27.
“Basically during this period we can throw and condition and there are certain things you can and can’t do in small groups,” Benjamin Russell baseball coach Richy Brooks said. “You can still do the small group individual work with coaches but you can’t do team activities.”
Most BRHS players have been throwing throughout the year because they’re allowed to do so during athletic PE class, so if they weren’t involved in another sport, they’ve already been getting acclimated to this throwing period.
However, the Wildcats had several weeks off over the holiday break so Brooks said this three-week throwing period gets the players back in the swing of throwing every day leading up to the start of practice.
“Of course you’ll have some guys that will throw on their own and do that by themselves,” Brooks said. “But we just gave them off as a team instead of calling any kind of workout or anything. We debated doing it another way and sometimes we have in the past. But this year, we’ve had about two weeks off so we’re getting back acclimated again.”
Although the focus for this period is mostly about pitchers getting back in shape, for the Wildcats, it’s about everyone honing in on getting their arms in shape.
“For us, it’s about all the positions,” Brooks said. “For an outfield, we tell them, ‘You better be able to throw the distance it takes to hit a cutoff man’ or to a base for an infielder. It’s not just our pitchers although they’re probably the primary focus. But we’re very position specific with our throwing.”
One of Benjamin Russell’s strengths has always been its pitching though and Brooks prides himself on having not just strong arms but also a depth of pitchers to choose from. Last season, the Wildcats boasted a staggering team ERA of just 2.145 and had four pitchers with under a 2.000 ERA who threw at least seven innings.
Although the Wildcats graduated John Hayden Johnson and Brock Elliott, who both spent a lot of time on the mound, they’ll return all four of those guys under 2.000 and they’ll bring back Cade Brooks, who had an ERA of 2.692 over a team-leading 52 innings.
Keeping his pitchers healthy is going to be a major key to success for coach Brooks and he’s hoping this three-week throwing period will allow them to get in game shape in a regulated way.
“The goal is we wanna be ready on the first day of practice to put a pitcher on the mound,” Brooks said. “After that, you play in three weeks, so you may throw twice a week in a bullpen or mound type of setting. That’s only six appearances before you play live and that’s if you get every one of those, which you won’t (because of weather).”
After getting reacclimated this week, Brooks said he’ll start letting his pitchers do their more involved pitches like changeups and breaking balls. But for now, it’s important just to get the feel for things again as the season is right around the corner.