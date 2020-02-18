When guys like Saxon Coker and Nyshaad Hannon — or even Pokey Norris and Bobby Charsha -— lost a bout at the AHSAA Class 6A Wrestling Championships, it would’ve been easy for them to pack in it in.
Those four especially are seniors and they had high expectations of competing for an individual state title. They could’ve easily given up because they thought they deserved better.
But instead of feeling sorry for themselves, they picked themselves up by their boot straps and kept on trucking. On Saturday, Coker and Hannon worked to third-place finishes and Charsha beat his consolation semifinal opponent to get to the third-place bout. Norris didn’t lose again after dropping his second match Thursday; he took fifth place and all four of those were big contributors in Benjamin Russell taking the runner-up spot in the team standings.
“Those guys were very important,” BRHS coach Michael Ransaw said. “Pokey came back and did what he needed to do after he lost one and so did Bobby. Saxon and Nyshaad, we felt like they should’ve been on the podium for first or second, but they got their heads back focused and came back strong. They knew at that point they were fighting for not only themselves but they were fighting for their team.”
If those four guys had’ve been in the finals — and joined teammates Sandlin Pike and Hezekiah Hunter in championship bouts — there’s a chance Benjamin Russell could’ve won state. But second is certainly nothing to be upset about.
“It may not seem like it now, but I’m really happy about it,” Ransaw said Saturday afternoon. “I know what these seniors have given us and I know the caliber of team I have in that wrestling room. So it’s bittersweet but we’re going to celebrate the red trophy this year and we’ll be right back in the thick of it next year.”
Both Pike and Hunter fell just shy of an individual state championship as well. Hunter faced off against Gulf Shores’ John Paul Uter for the fourth time this season, and the pair earned a well-deserved award for the best championship match.
Hunter and Uter went toe to toe with Uter earning a 7-5 win in sudden victory. Hunter had control in the third period but allowed Uter to escape, which tied the score at 5-5. With about 1:30 remaining, Hunter was looking for more ways to score but couldn’t quite get the takedown.
In sudden victory, the two pushed each other again before Uter finally overtook Hunter just inside the out-of-bounds circle for the win.
“It was a heck of a match,” Ransaw said. “I think they both pushed it and we always say as long as we keep aiming for the top, someone is going to get it and someone is not. They are both great athletes and they both worked hard for it.”
Hunter has been a key part of the Wildcat wrestling team for several years but Ransaw said Hunter brought a lot more than just wins to the program.
“He’s done nothing but improve,” Ransaw said. “Not only as an athlete and as a wrestler, but I’ve also seen great improvement as a young man who is about to go into this world. He’s done a great job for us. For this program, he gave us great leadership this year. He came in and showed people that hard work pays off and I think that means more than anything.”
As for Pike, he’s quite the opposite of Hunter. Pike is just an eighth-grader and got valuable experience as a youngster despite coming up short of the gold medal. Pike faced off against McAdory’s Peter Henderson, who finished the season with a 74-1 record after defeating Pike, 6-0, in the final bout.
“Henderson is good but Sandlin did something that a lot of kids haven’t done against him; Sandlin didn’t get pinned,” Ransaw said. “He continued to work and he kept moving. Sandlin is an eighth-grader so he is one that we’re going to be seeing for a long time.”
Lee Leonard is just a freshman and he also got some important experience. He placed fifth as well after Wetumpka’s Mason Dickey forfeited the fifth-place bout.
Although Benjamin Russell is graduating several key seniors, Ransaw knows he can’t put a value on the experience his youngsters got and how that could help them finally grab another blue map in the future.
“(Sandlin) and Lee and others, guys like Jay Whetstone, they got some great experience and I think that’s only going to continue to build that foundation that we’re building at Benjamin Russell High School,” Ransaw said. “It’s a whole program we’re building.”