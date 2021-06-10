The summer playdates are slowly rolling in for basketball programs around the state and Benjamin Russell played host to a few days of basketball action as many teams just looked to keep a ball in their players’ hands.
For head coach Jeremy Freeman at Benjamin Russell High School, the playdate is a chance for players to compete against someone other than themselves.
“You get tired of playing the same people,” Freeman said. “It’s always good to be able to play somebody a little different and give you that competitive edge that you need to compete during the season.”
Summer play dates may also allow players a chance to get out and play basketball once again when the season is over before the first official workout. Freeman said that some people don’t but says that people encourage it.
“You encourage it, that they play all the time in some capacity,” Freeman said. “Whether it’s in the backyard, the community rec center and things of that nature. But this gives you that outlet that lets you say hey, we did these things during the summer so when it comes up during the season, you have that to reflect on.”
With a number of athletes playing multiple different sports, the Wildcats did have a different approach to how they played on the court. Instead of having a large number of players take their usual minutes, Freeman utilized a quick switch offense and pulled players in and out as needed.
He says that doing that gives them a chance to have a life.
“And be able to be supportive of the other sports they’re in,” Freeman said. “You can only do so much. All I’m asking them to do is give me a little bit when you’re out there and then I’ll get somebody else in. Surely, we’ve got to gauge them because when you’re in more than one sport it’s gonna take something out of you.”