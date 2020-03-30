Ever since they were little, now-Benjamin Russell seniors have been playing baseball together.
Between time spent both on and off the field, they’ve created an unmatched bond.
But for those nine seniors, the end of an era came to a screeching end Thursday when Gov. Kay Ivey announced schools would move to online-only instruction till the end of the school year, effectively ending the spring sports season.
It wasn’t just the boys who felt the sting though as their parents have also given countless hours and days volunteering, helping their sons get better and watching their games.
“I just hate it for the guys,” said Chris Brown, father of Ty Brown. “They’ve worked really hard for the last 18 years to get to this point to compete at the state level and try to win a championship. We’ll never know what the outcome could’ve been.”
Many parents felt like this decision could be coming and tried to prepare their players the best they could.
Benjamin Russell’s final game was March 14 in a doubleheader against Munford and Etowah and even two weeks ago, David Willis, father of Ryan Willis, knew it could be the last time he’d see his son take the field in a Wildcat jersey.
“I just said to him before that game, ‘Buddy, this is probably going to be the last high school game you will ever play,’” David said as he held back tears. “I didn’t know that for a fact, but everybody was taking an abundance of caution. I just said, ‘Enjoy every minute of it because this may be it.’ Now I actually envy the parents with little leaguers because they have so many great years ahead of them.”
But the good news is these parents have a lot of fond memories to look back on — some of them dating well before this season.
“The best memory was when he was in middle school,” said Marsha Trapp, mother of Dawson Trapp. “He was in eighth grade and we had the Tallapoosa Throwdown. It was the very last game of the night and we didn’t even start that game until like 10 at night, and he pitched the last inning of that last game and we won the tournament. That was one of the best.”
This isn’t the first time this class of seniors has had to face adversity on the field. In 2014, Lee Shockley, who coached these boys when they were younger and many more, died after a long battle with colon cancer.
The Benjamin Russell football team, of which both Ryan Willis and Ty Brown as well as several other of the nine baseball seniors are a part, also had to overcome the untimely death of assistant football coach Curtis Glaize in 2018.
Both of these obstacles, as well as many heartbreaking losses and high-powered endings, have brought these seniors together as a family.
“This group has been together pretty much since they were 6 years old,” Chris Brown said. “Whether on the T-ball field or playing football, they’re a tight group. They had a strong brotherhood and they’ve been through a lot of adversity. Some of these guys have won a state championship; they’ve also lost coaches. This group formed a bond to keep going, and I hope their friendships will last forever.”
David Willis said Ryan has handled the news fairly well and he hopes it’ll be just one more thing that will ensure this group remains close.
“This is something that nobody has had to deal with,” David said. “It’s a new event to cut school short. Sure, there’s a lot of sadness and a little bit of bitterness right now, but it’s just one of those events that is tough. It is a bad experience but they had great memories of high school. It’ll be something they can look back on and talk about for decades to come.”
Like many coaches, the parents are also trying to use this as a life lesson. People always talk about how sports can teach some of those lessons and now more than ever, that’s come full circle.
“I’ve just been telling him mainly to stick in there and do whatever you’ve got to do to get things done,” Trapp said. “This is pretty much letting everybody know with all this that’s going on, it shows how people stick together. The boys are doing that; they have a group chat and they’re uplifting each other, and this is what we’ve got to do right now.”