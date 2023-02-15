Benjamin Russell baseball won’t know what its full roster looks like for quite some time.
While both Wildcat basketball and wrestling teams continue their postseason runs and finish their years, Benjamin Russell baseball is just now starting its season.
The baseball team is missing plenty of players due to the success of the other teams, so coach Richy Brooks has to work with what he has.
“That is just the way it is; that is what we have got right now,” Brooks said. “We know they are not there. We just treat them like they are not there. We know eventually they will be healthy and be there but right now they are not, so we are preparing the ones that are here. We have certainly had an unusual start to the year.”
To his team’s credit, the players Brooks has already for practice are certainly formidable.
Leading the way yet again for the Wildcats will be last year’s Outlook Player of the Year in Jaxon Hay.
He led the team both at the plate and on the mound, with the team’s best batting average and ERA.
“Jaxon is a good ball player,” Brooks said. “He has started since he was a freshman, so I expect him to do well. He just has to try to not do too much. He certainly is a standout player we are expecting a lot from.”
Behind the plate for Hay will be Caiden Hyde. Due to the mismatched roster, Hyde will also pitch and play outfield more than he did last season.
“This year we will have him playing multiple positions and we expect big things from him,” Brooks said.
Hyde and Hay make up just a part of Benjamin Russell’s large junior class, which Brooks is looking to to lead the way for his team.
“Our junior class, I expect a lot out of,” Brooks said.
Carter Bullard, Gabe Benton and Chance Lumpkin are three standouts in the junior class, but only one will be available for the start of the season.
Bullard will be ready for the first game against Dadeville while Benton continues on with the basketball team and Lumpkin rehabs an injury.
While the timetable on Lumpkin’s injury remains up in the air, upon his return, Benjamin Russell will be a whole different squad.
“Chance is one of our most valuable players because he has the ability to play a lot of positions, and do really well,” Brooks said. “He doesn't really have a specific position. I can put him anywhere.”
The Wildcat baseball team boasts three seniors, but like the junior class, not everyone will be ready to go immediately.
Savon Spradley still has wrestling to do in the state championship before he can get back in baseball shape.
“He will have to play himself back into baseball,” Brooks said. “But we understand that we have to share athletes.”
Colin Thompson and Carter Macoy are the team’s two other seniors, with Macoy potentially primed to have his breakout season in his final go round.
“We are counting on him to have a big year,” Brooks said. “This is his sixth year — from middle school on up — and I am expecting him to have his best year yet.”
As guys like Benton and Spradley continue in other sports, and Lumpkin remains sidelined, Brooks will be filling out the rest of his outfit with young guys.
On Opening Day, Brooks’ team will likely be forced to play a few freshmen and even some middle schoolers.
Soon though, the team will fill out. Things will likely be normal for Brooks and his squad when area play begins. At that point, the standard is set high. The Wildcats just have to get there first.
“I expect us to be very competitive,” Brooks said. “I am going to be very disappointed if we are not. We have enough talent to win baseball games, it is just a matter of putting it together.”