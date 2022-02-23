There’s always a bit of uncertainty at the start of any sports season, and that’s especially the case for Benjamin Russell baseball entering 2022.
Several key seniors from last year’s team are gone, with injuries and other sports interrupting much of the squad’s continuity going into spring.
As the Wildcats kicked off their season with three games this past weekend, two against Boaz and one against Sylacauga, they entered with some answers on how this year’s team would look but are still working through some questions.
“We have 14 players on varsity and the JV has the same, we don’t have large numbers,” Benjamin Russell coach Richy Brooks said. “We’re just trying to figure out where it all fits right now.”
Starting with the known entities, the squad’s four seniors are certain to play pivotal roles.
Thomas Tate packs the most pop of the bunch, taking on the cleanup spot in the Wildcats’ lineup and playing third base.
Daylen Maness failed to make the team as a freshman but has since developed into a consummate center fielder, possessing the speed to bat first in the order and keep a large defensive range to prevent fly balls from dropping in for hits.
“He’s just a little scrapper,” Brooks said. “That’s the way I’d describe him. He can bunt a little bit, he puts the ball in play, he just gets after it. Daylen Maness plays hard all the time, that’s his strength is how hard he plays.”
Senior Bradley Bolan returns to start at third base, with Sam Scales rounding out the team’s collection of seniors as a corner outfielder. Scales flashed some speed against Sylacauga Saturday by swiping two bases.
Perhaps the other most established piece of Benjamin Russell’s puzzle is sophomore Gabe Benton, a talented two-way star who also quarterbacks the Wildcats’ football team.
Benton’s been dealing with shoulder problems and thus did not pitch in Friday or either of Saturday’s games, although he did go a gaudy 7-for-11 with six RBIs and five runs scored, adding two stolen bases from his designated hitter position.
“He brings power and speed,” Brooks said. “He’s a large young ‘un and he started off real well this past weekend for us. We think he’s a prototypical three-hole hitter because he can run a little bit too, and hit for power.”
Still, the Wildcats went 1-2 this past weekend with a 13-4 loss against Boaz, answered by an 18-2 win over the same team and followed up with a 16-14 shootout defeat at the hands of Sylacauga.
Pitching beyond Benton is where some questions arise. Charlie Morgan served as the staff’s number one without Benton this weekend but is off to a somewhat shaky start on the year, allowing four runs in three innings against Boaz.
Caleb Davis, Chance Lumpkin, Carter Macoy, Carter Bullard, Jaxon Hay, Scales, Maness and Bolan could all factor in according to Brooks. All but one of them saw game action this weekend.
As a whole the pitching staff surrendered 31 runs this weekend in three games, 29 of them coming from the first two.
“We didn’t do a great job of throwing strikes this past weekend, that’s what cost us,” Brooks said. “We won one, lost two — we scored a lot of runs this weekend, and when you score a lot of runs like that you’re supposed to win. And we didn’t because we walked people and made errors. So that part we’re really trying to figure out.”
Then there’s the in-transit infield. Hay received two starts at shortstop this weekend but when he started on the mound for game three Bullard took over at the 6 position.
Multiple players have the ability to play multiple infield spots, Brooks said, and he wants his two middle infielders to have the ability to play either second base or shortstop.
Macoy saw most of his action at second base but with 15 team fielding errors in just 14 innings across those first two contests, there’s definitely room to improve and try new things defensively, Brooks added.
“We didn’t play defense the way we wanted to, we didn’t come close this past weekend,” Brooks said. “So we’ve got a lot of pieces we’re moving around.”
Sophomore Caiden Hyde caught all three games for the Wildcats this weekend and turned in some solid hitting performances. Junior SaVon Spradley returns from wrestling this week and could be a factor moving forward.
Benjamin Russell’s season continues at Beauregard Thursday.