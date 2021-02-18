Weather and a pandemic can’t stop Benjamin Russell baseball.
Their schedule has already updated for chances to see the program on the road or at home and next week, the Wildcats will hold a three-game home series against Chelsea, Elmore County and Beauregard.
However, winter weather Tuesday prompted a number of changes to their schedule. The Wildcats aren’t as affected by the weather, unless it’s extremely dangerous. Instead, Benjamin Russell is able to practice indoors on days when it’s too cold to be on their field.
The only problem the Wildcats face during their indoor practices is space.
“We are fortunate that we have an indoor practice facility,” Brooks said. “While practice space is limited, it beats being able to do nothing.”
As schedules continue to change due to the weather, there’s some apprehension behind not having games. The season ended early in 2020 due to COVID-19.
“I think in the back of players and even coach’s minds there is a bit of ‘paranoia’ with not playing due to having a season taken away in the past,” Brooks said.
Rescheduling games for the Wildcats isn’t as easy as it appears either. The Wildcats share the field with their JV program and the middle school. It leads to a tough going for changing schedules and finding suitable dates.
“It gets really crowded with scheduling and making up games,” Brooks admitted.
Outside of teaching, Brooks has found other ways to safely meet with players. After the morning snow came through on Tuesday, the Wildcats have already looked ahead to the extended forecast.
“Most times we will find a way to meet if it is safe,” Brooks said.