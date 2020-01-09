Football isn’t about winning and losing.
Sometimes a team just isn’t as skilled as the one before it and sometimes the opponent on the other side is just better. Not every team can win a state championship and not every team meets its ultimate goals.
But football is about so much more than that, and that’s what was celebrated Wednesday night at the Betty Carol Graham Center as Benjamin Russell hosted its annual football banquet.
“I’ve been involved with Benjamin Russell football for more than 20 years and I don’t know if I’ve ever been more proud of a team than I was this season,” Alexander City councilmember Scott Hardy said. “Many may point to the record and ask, ‘How so?’ It’s very simple. There were many opportunities for this team to fold, to mail it in, but you chose not to.
“You were faced with more adversity than any team that I can remember but you stood tall and you stuck together. I love to win but the maturity shown by this team, particularly its seniors, overrides whatever is in the win-loss column.”
After finishing just 5-5 and missing out on a bid to the postseason, Benjamin Russell’s football players were rightfully disappointed. But BRHS coach Kevin Smith echoed Hardy’s sentiments Wednesday night and many times prior to that.
The Wildcats were officially eliminated after a loss to Wetumpka in Week 7 and had to come back not only to finish out the remaining two games on their schedule but also to go through their bye week. It would’ve been easy for BRHS’ players to give up and to pack it in, but they wanted to fight for a .500 season and they did just that by earning back-to-back victories to end the season. One of those wins was over playoff-bound Valley.
“You gotta come back and practice and go out and win and you were able to do that,” Smith said to his players during the banquet. “Not one time during practice did you ever see a letdown. Nothing changed. It was amazing. I think that’s a credit to their character, who they are as a people and how you (parents) have raised these gentlemen.”
Smith, Hardy and Bro. Wayne Cowhick, who is the team chaplain, all talked about the beauty of a Friday night football game and how important it is for this community.
“Whether fair or not, the morale of this community is often intertwined with the success of this football team,” Hardy said. “You have the ability with a fourth-quarter touchdown or a goal-line stand to carry positive vibes into the next week. That’s a lot to ask of someone in high school. I encourage you to embrace it and understand that all of the hard work and dedication that goes into each game is not overlooked.”
In addition to the football players being honored, the dance team, cheerleaders and student athletic trainers were also recognized.
As is a tradition of Benjamin Russell’s football team, the permanent captains for the 2019 team were announced. Throughout the season, the Wildcats allow different players to serve as captains each game but the team votes on its team captains at the end of each season. Hezekiah Hunter, Za Stowes, Denzel Greene, Brett Pitts and Joe Young earned the honors for this season.
In closing, Hardy read a statement from Chris Brown, who is the BRHS Quarterback Club president. Brown left the players with a lot of memories but also some words of advice.
“Some of you will remember me telling you I miss the smell of the grass and the look in my brothers’ eyes,” Hardy read from Brown’s remarks. “You should understand what I mean by that now. Cherish it, harness it and use it to continue to drive yourselves.
“For some you, you will never step on the field as a player again and for some of you, your next chapter is beginning. Never forget where you came from, what you played for and who you went to battle with. When life throws you a twist and you can’t seem to find a way through, remember what the game of football taught you. Remember that you have brothers that love you and will fight for you.”