In any job related to sports, it’s hard not to get attached.
But it’s even more difficult when the job is to help student-athletes overcome some of their hardest moments.
That’s the case for Russell Medical sports medicine coordinator Deb Arnold, who has served as the athletic trainer at Benjamin Russell for more than 15 years. Today is officially Arnold’s last day with Russell Medical — although due to the coronavirus pandemic, she hasn’t been attending games during her final weeks.
“It’s ironic because it makes me think my time at Benjamin Russell ended like most athletes’ — probably before you were ready for it to end,” Arnold said.
Arnold’s husband, Tony, got a job as an associate pastor at Central Heights Baptist Church in Florence so the couple has moved, but Arnold said she’ll always fondly remember her time with the Wildcats.
“It’s been a whole range of emotions,” Arnold said. “There’s so many memories through the years and relationships that we’ve developed and dear, dear friends and colleagues. I really started as a baby athletic trainer and was allowed to develop as a professional and as the department. I’m extremely proud of what we’ve accomplished.
“I know I’m leaving it in great hands. I don’t have kids but it feels like it’s a little bit like letting go of a child. I’m having to let go of my baby.”
In July 2004, Arnold started her journey in Alexander City as the middle school trainer before being promoted to BRHS. Her first varsity football season was in the fall of 2005.
“We went all the way to the semifinals and that was my first taste of football in Alabama,” Arnold said. “That will always be extra special because football in the South is totally different than anything I’ve seen before.”
Since then, Arnold has been through a lot of heartbreaks with the Wildcats — including a double overtime loss in the playoffs and difficult defeat at the hands of Spanish Fort — but she’s also been through a lot of triumphs.
Plus, there have been a lot of long days and nights as Arnold was at virtually every varsity game and spent countless hours at the ballfields especially for tournaments like Lake Martin Classic for baseball and the Central Alabama Classic for softball.
But more than just the games and the wins and losses, Arnold’s biggest smiles came from the kids themselves.
“The things that stick out the most are the kids — the kids that came back from heartbreaking injuries and injuries that really challenged me as an athletic trainer that I’d never seen before,” Arnold said. “There were kids that could make me laugh two minutes after I was spitting mad at them. I think the day to day is my favorite part — getting to do life with all these kids and coaches and the parents who put their trust in me — and the ability to serve them day to day.”
As rewarding as her job has been, it hasn’t always been easy. There are times when a coach or a player wants to get back on the field faster than he or she may be actually ready to do, and Arnold has had to make those tough calls.
“She truly understands that it’s the health of the athlete first and she understands the line that the athlete wants to get back on the field too,” Benjamin Russell athletic director Pam Robinson said. “She works hard to get them back as quickly as possible within their health guidelines. She just goes above and beyond anything an athletic trainer would do. (To describe her role) is almost too much to do to be honest. Take a normal athletic trainer then amp it up by like four times, and that’s Deb.”
The plan is for Marty McCann to take over the sports medicine department at Russell Medical and become the BRHS trainer. He has spent the last year at Horseshoe Bend and was at Alex City Middle School prior to that. Although there are big shoes to fill, Arnold is confident knowing McCann will be the right one to do it.
“He has really demonstrated over the past four years since we hired him that he loves sports and he loves athletic training and he’s always going to grow,” Arnold said. “That will only serve him to lead the program further. He’s extremely knowledgeable and very personable and I anticipate him being a great success as he transitions into a new role.”
Although Arnold isn’t sure of her next stop, especially with the uncertainty surrounding the coronavirus, she wants to stay in the field of athletic training somehow.
But what she is certain of she won’t ever truly shake the Wildcats.
“I will always cheer for the Wildcats and a part of my heart will always be a Wildcat,” Arnold said. “We have such a unique opportunity to get to be a part of a lot of people’s lives and that is truly a privilege and a blessing. The main thing I’d want to say to the athletes is thank you and I love them dearly; I have loved being their athletic trainer.”