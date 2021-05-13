Benjamin Russell responded on the brink of elimination Wednesday.
Trailing 4-3 in a losers bracket game against Brookwood in the Class 6A Tuscaloosa regional tournament, the Wildcats picked up three runs in the third inning and held on for a 7-5 win to keep their season alive into Thursday.
Taylor Harris pitched her second complete game of the day for Benjamin Russell, with only one of her five allowed runs being earned. Third baseman Leah Leonard finished 4-for-4 with two RBIs and a run scored, while Chloe Davis and Laine McWaters batted in two runs of their own.
With two outs in the bottom of the third, McWaters lined a double to left field that scored both Davis and Leonard to turn a 4-3 deficit into a 5-4 lead for the Wildcats.
Tiffany Roberts tacked on an RBI single the following at-bat to expand the advantage to 6-4.
Innings four and five were scoreless for both sides before Leonard broke through with an RBI single in the bottom of the sixth, setting the score at 7-4, but Brookwood didn’t go away.
Rylee Butler smashed a solo home run to kick off the seventh inning, and the Panthers loaded the bases with only one out, the tying run at second base and the go-ahead run at first.
Roberts snagged a line drive off the bat of Brookwood’s Katherine Johnson, then flipped it on to second base for a game-ending double play.
The Wildcats will resume play against Hillcrest-Tuscaloosa at 10:45 a.m. Thursday.